Happy B.I Day: From Love Scenario to Illa Illa; top 5 songs produced by BTBT singer

Kim Han Bin known by his stage name B.I is a rapper, record producer, singer, songwriter, and dancer from South Korea. B.I made his debut as the leader of the K-pop boy group iKon under YG Entertainment. During his time with the group, B.I was credited as the sole record producer for the group's release. B.I departed the group in 2019 and made his soloist debut by founding his label 131 in 2021.

Love Scenario by iKon

Known as iKon's signature song, Love Scenario was released on January 25, 2018. B.I has been credited for writing the lyrics and production of the song. Through the song, B.I shared, "I wanted to express what I found regrettable, neither sad nor happy, in the warm farewell which inspired me by the last 10 minutes of the film La La Land. The main protagonist smiles at his past lover in the end, and I felt, 'That's enough'." The track won the Song of the Year title at the 2018 Melon Music Awards and B.I won the Songwriter of the Year award for this track.

Illa Illa by B.I

Illa Illa is one of the tracks from B.I's debut studio album Waterfall which was released on June 1, 2021. This was the soloist's second charity project with all the earnings being donated to an NGO called Basic for Girls. B.I has been credited for writing the lyrics and making music for the track. In its first 24 hours of release, the music video for Illa Illa crossed 12.7 million views and broke the record for the most viewed male solo artist debut MV in the first 24 hours.

Savior by Lee Hi (feat. B.I)

B.I has been credited as a lyricist and record producer for this track. Savior is one of the tracks from Lee Hi's third studio album called 4 Only. The music video for Savior was released on September 3, 2021. Savior comprises jazz sounds and poetic lyrics. Lee Hi's album deals with different emotions in each track ranging from purity of love, sorrow, joy, sadness, thrill, and anger to regret, excitement, and desperation.

Die For Love by B.I (feat. Jessi)

Die For Love is one of the lead singles from B.I's second studio album To Die For. It was released on June 1, 2023. The album continues the theme of his previous album Cosmos and aims to explore different stories and emotions felt during Youth. The track features South Korean-American rapper Jessi. The song talks about the protagonist who is so in love that he thinks willing to die for love is cool.

Dare To Love by B.I (feat. BIG Naughty)

Dare To Love by B.I is also one of the lead singles from his second album To Die For. It features South Korean rapper BIG Naughty on the track. Through this album B.I has been able to sum up his project based on the theme of Youth. B.I has been credited for the song's lyrics and production. The lyrics talk about the protagonist confidently declaring his love and also being willing to take any risks for the person they love. An official dance practice video for the track has been released which you can view below:

