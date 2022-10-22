Happy B.I Day: How the former iKON member created an extremely successful solo career

Kim Hanbin, known professionally as B.I is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. After over two years of training, B.I took part on the Mnet reality survival program ‘WIN: Who Is Next’ as a contestant under Team B. Because Team A won the program, B.I continued as a trainee under YG Entertainment. On May 14, 2014, it was revealed B.I and label-mate Bobby would compete in Mnet's ‘Show Me the Money 3’. During the show's run, B.I released the digital single ‘Be I’, which he wrote and co-produced with Choice37 and became the first single from the show to top charts. He was only 17 years old and a trainee at the time.

In September 2014, it was announced Team B would return to compete on survival program Mix & Match, where filming began in midst of B.I's appearance on Show Me The Money. The show resulted in the debut of Team B, alongside trainee Jung Chanwoo, under the group name iKON. In October 2014, B.I featured in label-mate Epik High's lead single ‘Born Hater’ alongside Beenzino, Verbal Jint, Bobby, and Winner's Mino; they performed the track together at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

B.I in iKON:

In December 2018, B.I received the Songwriter of the Year award at the 10th Melon Music Awards for iKon's single ‘Love Scenario’ from their studio album ‘Return’, making him the youngest recipient of the award. Despite leaving iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019, B.I wrote and composed four of the five songs in his former group's 2020 EP ‘I Decide’, including the title track 'Dive', released by YG Entertainment on February 6, 2020.

Solo endeavours:

On September 28, 2020, B.I was appointed as the executive director of IOK Company. On January 11, 2021, it was revealed that B.I would feature on Epik High's upcoming tenth studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 上 (Part 1)’ on the song ‘Acceptance Speech’, which was released on January 18, 2021, along with the rest of the album.

On March 19, 2021, B.I released the charity single album, ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’, through IOK Music affiliate 131 Label, whose name is derived from the shape of the letters ‘B’ and ‘I’ together. His debut single album contained three self-written and self-composed songs. An animated music video for lead single ‘Midnight Blue’ was also released on the same day. All tracks had been previously released, partially, as demos via B.I's SoundCloud between 2020 and 2021.

Illa Illa and Cosmos:

On May 7, 2021, 131 Label announced the release schedule for B.I as a solo artist. This included a global single ‘Got It Like That’ featuring Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh, released on May 14, 2021, and his first full-length studio album, ‘Waterfall’, released on June 1, 2021. A cinematic music video for the title track ‘Illa Illa’ was also released alongside the album. The music video surpassed 12.7 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, breaking the record for the most viewed K-pop male solo artist debut music video within the first 24 hours. He wrote the song wishing that it could provide comfort to those that listen to it.

Everyone has their own struggles whether it be with relationships, work, family, loneliness and as much as it can seem difficult at the time, there is a beach in the distance. To remember that every chapter that closes just means that a new chapter is about to begin. The album is an expression of his past, his present and future. That every ending has a new beginning. On August 25, 2021, it was revealed that B.I would feature on his former label-mate Lee Hi's upcoming third studio album ‘4 Only’ on the song ‘Savior’, which he wrote and composed. The music video for ‘Savior’ was released on September 3, 2021. The song includes jazz sounds and poetic lyrics. On November 11, 2021, B.I released the first half of his second studio album, ‘Cosmos’, including the lead single of the same name. The song poses a question about unfading love that makes him dream of eternity and keeps him alive.

BTBT and Lullaby:

In January 2022, B.I became the first K-pop and Asian act to participate in the digital performance series made by The Recording Academy to spotlight artists from around the world, called ‘GRAMMY Global Spin’. He performed the song ‘Nineteen’, which was part of his album Cosmos. In May 2022, B.I announced his global album project ‘Love or Loved’, with a pre-release collaborative single with Soulja Boy titled ‘BTBT’, featuring DeVita, which was released on May 13. The song itself exploded on social media for its R&B sound and exemplary choreography, which ended up being one of the most popular dance challenges on TikTok and Instagram. On June 27, he released the single ‘Lullaby’ with Chuu as a collaboration with Dingo Music.

Over the years, B.I has only further proved his talent as a rapper, vocalist, producer, songwriter, performer and what not. His continuous strive for perfection has led him to all kinds of success and we hope that it’ll be just more and more amazing songs and performances!

