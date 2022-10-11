Happy Bae Doona Day: Why is the actor always type casted as a strong and level-headed character?

In 2000, director Bong Joon Ho cast Bae Doona in the film ‘Barking Dogs Never Bite’ for her willingness to do the part without makeup, something other South Korean actresses refused to do. She later cited this part as the role that pushed her to pursue a serious acting career. She reunited with Bong Joon Ho in 2006's ‘The Host’, which became the highest-grossing film in South Korean box office history. For her role, she trained in archery for months. She then returned to television, through the series ‘Someday’ and ‘How to Meet a Perfect Neighbor’.

After winning accolades for ‘Air Doll’, a 2009 film by Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda about an inflatable doll that develops a soul and falls in love, Bae Doona made back-to-back TV series in 2010, playing a high school teacher in ‘Master of Study’, and a nightclub singer in Gloria. Her 2012 sports film ‘As One’ was based on the true story of the 1991 world table tennis championship held in Chiba, Japan where North Korean player Ri Bun Hui and South Korean player Hyun Jung Hwa defeated the Chinese team. Bae and co-star Ha Ji Won were trained by Hyun herself, and Bae Doona learned to play left-handed like Ri Bun Hui.

2013-2016:

Bae Doona made her English-language, Hollywood debut in ‘Cloud Atlas’, as Sonmi~451, a clone in a dystopian Korea. She also played the minor roles of Tilda Ewing, the wife of an abolitionist in pre-Civil War America, and a Mexican woman who crosses paths with an assassin. Co-directed by The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, the US$100 million adaptation of David Mitchell's novel premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival to divisive reviews, though Bae's performance was praised by critics.

Back in Korea, Bae Doona next starred in the 2014 film ‘A Girl at My Door’, directed by July Jung and produced by Lee Chang Dong. Playing a small-town police officer who tries to save a mysterious young girl she suspects is a victim of domestic violence, Bae said she was so fascinated by the story and emotionally challenging role that she decided to star in the movie without pay three hours after reading the script. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, and Bae Doona later won Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards for her performance.

In 2015, she again worked with the Wachowskis for their space opera ‘Jupiter Ascending’, in which she played a small supporting role as a bounty hunter. This was followed by ‘Sense8’, an American science fiction series created by the Wachowskis and co-written by J. Michael Straczynski. Concerning eight strangers from different cultures and parts of the world who share a violent psychic vision and suddenly find themselves telepathically connected, Sense8 began streaming on Netflix in 2015.

2017-2022:

She returned to Korean TV screens in 2017 with crime thriller ‘Stranger’, playing the passionate yet empathetic police officer Lieutenant Han Yeo Jin, contrasting Cho Seung Woo's character Prosecutor Hwang Si Mok. The series was a huge success and gained positive reviews for its tight plot, gripping sequences and strong performances. The series was renewed for a second season in 2020, with her character promoted to the rank of Senior Inspector.

In June 2018, Bae Doona was one of 14 professionals from the Korean film industry invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The same year, she starred in crime thriller ‘The Drug King’. She also starred in both seasons of the 2019 Netflix period zombie series ‘Kingdom’, and romance drama ‘Matrimonial Chaos’, a remake of the Japanese television series of the same name.

Bae Doona also starred in a French-speaking role in the romcom ‘#JeSuisLa’ in 2019, starring alongside Alain Chabat. She was cast in the 2021 Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘The Silent Sea’, alongside Gong Yoo, Lee Moo Saeng and Kim Sun Young. In 2022, she returned to the big screen with two films - Jung Ju Ri's ‘Next Sohee’, and Koreeda's ‘Broker’, alongside Song Kang Ho, IU, and Gang Dong Won.

Why Bae Doona is type casted:

Here, one can see how most of her filmography consists of her roles being strong, level-headed, calculative and cold. For example, the film ‘A Girl At My Door’, she plays a queer character who carries her own blanket of secrets but does everything in her power to save a little girl that spends her days being beaten up by her father.

Even her character in ‘Stranger’ and ‘Kingdom’ has layers but it boils down to a few things- she is just, strong, stubborn and doesn’t require help from anyone. Her expressions do remain stoic and calculated but that comes with the characters she plays and the kind of films/dramas she chooses.

Seeing how she chooses such characters for herself, it has reflected even in her offscreen personality as well and we fear she will continue to be type casted unless she is willing to try something that is out of her comfort zone.

