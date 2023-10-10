Happy Bae Suzy Day: From K-pop idol in Doona! to Start-Up's entrepreneur; here's some of her dynamic roles

Bae Suzy, a famous South Korean actress, is known for her multi-talented personality. Before beginning her acting career, Bae Suzy was a K-pop idol in the four-member group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. The group disbanded in 2017. Bae Suzy began her acting debut with Dream High in 2011 and has played remarkable characters in dramas like Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Anna, Start-Up, and more. She will be playing a K-pop idol in an upcoming drama Doona! set to premiere on October 20.

Being a K-pop idol in Doona!

Doona! is an upcoming K-drama that will air on Netflix. Bae Suzy is the female lead in the show. Bae Suzy will be playing the role of Lee Doo Na. Lee Doo Na is a member of a famous K-pop idol group. She is the main vocalist and center of attraction in the K-pop group. But soon Lee Doo Na announces retirement from the limelight. In the stills released from the show, Bae Suzy is seen reliving her idol days, channeling her artist and performer aura.

Living false identity in Anna

Bae Suzy received commendable appreciation for her acting in Anna. Anna is a psychological thriller show and Bae Suzy played the female lead. Anna was released in June 2022. Bae Suzy took on the role of Lee Yumi / Lee Anna, a woman who made a minor lie and it changed her whole life. Pushing her to lead a completely different life based on lies. She lost her real identity and started living a new identity under a new name.

Being a tech entrepreneur in Start-Up

Start-Up K-drama arrived in December 2020. Bae Suzy played the role of Seo Dal Mi. Born into a humble family, Seo Dal Mi dreams of becoming the Steve Jobs of Korea. To fulfill her dreams she takes all sorts of part-time jobs to earn extra money and works passionately. Her drive to excel ignites from the fact that she was abandoned by her mother and sister. After entering a tech competition, Seo Dal Mi decided to become a tech entrepreneur and run her own company.

Working as a reporter in While You Were Sleeping

Bae Suzy played the role of Nam Hong Joo who is a field reporter and journalist in While You Were Sleeping. She possesses a mysterious ability to see future events when she is dreaming. Due to her precognition abilities, she witnessed the death of her father and is determined to not let that event repeat again. She saw dreams about her and her mother's death and took all necessary steps to stop this from being a reality. She can only guess and does not know when the exact event might appear.

