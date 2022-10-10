Happy Bae Suzy Day: Komparing her roles in Dream High and Vagabond

Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer, actress and model. She was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her debut as an actress with television series ‘Dream High’ (2011) and has gone on to appear in series such as ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Vagabond’ (2019), ‘Start-Up’ (2020) and ‘Anna’ (2022). She made her film debut in ‘Architecture 101’ (2012). Since her successful film debut, she has been hailed as "The Nation's First Love" in her home country.

Bae Suzy in ‘Dream High’:

The drama follows six students at Kirin High School who share dreams of becoming K-pop idols, among others. During their school years, they learn how to develop their singing, songwriting and dancing skills while undergoing personal growth. They also start to develop feelings for one another. Each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses, but they strive to debut with the support and guidance of one another. The drama was popular among teenagers, and brought in average viewership ratings of 15.7% during its two-month run.

She played the role of Go Hye Mi, who originally wanted to become an opera singer, but is forced to take up mainstream pop to pay off her father's debt to a gangster. She is snobbish, overconfident and rude. For her debut role, Bae Suzy did an amazing job at playing the role of a teenage girl with a lot of underlying issues which comes out in the most toxic manners.

Bae Suzy in ‘Vagabond’:

The drama follows Cha Dal Gun (Lee Seung Gi) who works as an underrated stuntman, while simultaneously taking care of his orphaned nephew, Cha Hoon (Moon Woo Jin). Although they have a fairly loving relationship, Hoon argues with his uncle before he leaves to go on a field trip to Morocco. Just before the plane takes off, Hoon sends a video of himself encouraging Dal Gun to continue following his dream to become a master in Taekwondo.

At a drama set Dal Gun watches a report of a plane crash that killed over 200 civilians due to structural failure. He is completely shocked when he realizes that it is the exact same plane his nephew had taken to Morocco. With his world now turned upside down, Dal Gun travels to Morocco to attend the funeral for all the victims of the plane crash, grieving for the loss of his nephew.

Dal Gun is about to return home, when he recognizes a supposedly dead passenger from the video his nephew had recorded. He manages to confront the man and slowly begins to realize that the plane crash was not caused by a malfunction. However, any evidence he finds is mysteriously erased and his life is threatened whenever he tries to prove to others that the plane crash was not an accident.

As the situation grows more complex, he is forced to become partners with Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service striving for a promotion. Determined to find out the truth behind the accident, Dal Gun and Hae Ri embark on an investigation that leads them deeper and deeper into a tangled web of corruption.

Lee Seung Gi takes on the role of Cha Dal Gun, a person who has the rise and fall of the country after the death of his nephew in an airplane accident; Bae Suzy plays Go Hae Ri, a black agent of the National Intelligence Service who holds the heart of the plane accident and digs up the secret; and Shin Sung Rok tries to catch an accomplice in the plane accident. He takes on the role of Ki Tae Woong, the head of the moving NIS inspection team.

Vagabond:

In the final episode of Vagabond, the story of Cha Dal Gun, who managed to save his life from a crisis that almost caught on fire by Edward Park, became a mercenary after twists and turns, and Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy), who was sad to learn that Dal Gun died. The last scene was also the first scene of the first meeting, causing surprises to the viewers. Viewers' interest in season 2 is increasing due to the drama that ended with an open ending, depicting Cha Dal Gun, who could not complete his mission.

Go Hae Ri is a NIS (National Intelligence Service) agent who chose the life of a civil servant to support her family but ends up becoming a covert operative. Her personality is obviously different from the debut role as she is more mature, level-headed and always in need to serve justice. Her acting skills were polished better and she was able to bring in more fans with her character and action!

