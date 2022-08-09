Happy Bang PD day: 4 memorable moments shared between ‘Hitman’ Bang and BTS members

Bang Si Hyuk, known professionally as ‘Hitman’ Bang, is a South Korean lyricist, composer, producer, and record executive. He is the founder of BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) and HYBE Corporation, and chairman of the latter. One of the fifty richest people in South Korea according to Forbes Asia, Bang PD is the only billionaire in the South Korean entertainment industry. As of July 2021, he is reportedly worth an estimated $3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

When he asked RM a perplexing question

In 2014, during a special episode, he and the rest of the team went on to prank RM. RM walked into his office and Suga, J-Hope was already in the room as per Bang PD's plan. The other BTS members were watching from another side of the room. The meeting began and RM was questioned for various reasons. Bang PD blamed RM and said that he was slacking off instead of producing music. RM bowed his head down and listened calmly. “Will you be okay without going solo?” he asked. RM said 'yes'. Later Bang PD asked, “You don't want to go solo are you?” RM said “No”. “Let me ask you again, solo or Bangtan Boys?” he asked RM and the leader said, “Bangtan.”

When he made food for Jin

Previously, Jin took to Weverse and Instagram to show off Bang PD making food for him and them enjoying a good time! He also released a cute selfie! In an interview when Jin was asked about Bang PD’s cooking skills, he explained that he was shocked that as well as making music, Bang PD also had a talent for cooking.

Suga venting to Bang PD

During the initial days after their debut, they appeared in a variety show. During a segment, Suga had exposed Bang PD's 'lie'. Suga had said, "It's been three years already since I joined this company. Someone told a big lie to me three years ago. Three years ago, Bang PD told me, 'Suga, you'll be in a group like 1TYM. You won't need choreography. Just do some moves'. He told me all I needed to do was rap. Three years have passed. Our choreography is the hardest among all the performances on TV. Honestly, I wanted to join 1TYM. Three years ago, you tricked me before signing the contract.” Bang PD, who was laughing till then, took the mic and told Suga, "Hearing you out, I think you should do more dance practice." Which had everyone pleading to him and the staff members around were laughing!

When he checked up on the group at the Grammys

At the latest Grammys appearance, BTS members came with Bang PD and the interaction was absolutely adorable! He went and personally checked on each member, seeing if their clothes look alright and asking them questions, making them feel more comfortable, knowing their mentor is there for them.

ALSO READ: The Rose confirms first full-length album ‘HEAL’ & upcoming world tour after partnering with new label

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the moments below? Let us know in the comments below.