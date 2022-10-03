Happy Bangchan Day: Discovering Stray Kids’ leader and producer’s many talents and qualities

On January 18, 2017, they uploaded their first untitled mixtape, ‘J:/2017/mixtape’, onto SoundCloud, consisting of seven tracks. The unit continued to release self-composed extended plays on SoundCloud. It was then revealed in August 2017, that JYPE was having a reality survival show to launch a male idol group. Bangchan was the leader of the 9 member ‘Male Group Project’, including Han and Changbin. In December 2017, it was revealed that Bangchan would finally debut as the leader of the boy group ‘Stray Kids’.

Bangchan or Christopher Bang was born on October 3, 1997 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper and dancer of Stray Kids . In 2010, at the age of 13, he passed a local audition in Australia for the K-pop label JYP Entertainment. Despite his young age, he moved to Korea to train at JYPE. During his time at the company, Chan made many close friends including GOT7, TWICE and DAY6. In late 2016, Bangchan formed a unit titled 3RACHA with members Han (J.ONE) and Changbin (SPEARB).

As an idol, he is extremely talented and there is no doubt in that but besides his blinding talents, he is also known to be an extremely helpful and considerate person in the group and as an individual. He constantly creates music that fits the palette of the members as well as the fans and makes sure his group is doing well during promotional events, live or even concerts. Being the oldest, he shoulders all the problems of the younger ones and with the added pressure of being the leader, he takes on additional responsibilities as well.

He also cares for his fans and constantly listens to their problems, jokes and requests during the constant lives he does called ‘Chan’s Room’ where he basically reacts and gives his opinion on songs created by other artists, give advice on various topics and basically act as a source of comfort for many STAYs and he does this just out of his love for the fans. Many idols love their fans but Bangchan really puts in a lot of effort for them as well as his members and as he turns 25, we hope to see more of Bangchan even if he is 75!

