Happy Beomgyu Day: Reliving his top 5 memorable moments with TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TXT member Beomgyu, celebrated for his humor and sass within the group, turns 23 today. He is a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), one of the leading fourth-generation boy groups. Beomgyu was introduced as the fifth and final member of TXT on January 20, 2019, with the release of his teaser video on YouTube. The group made their debut on March 4, 2019, with their first mini-album, The Dream Chapter: STAR.

As a fan of TXT, we all appreciate the adorably chaotic energy that Beomgyu brings to the group! Fans adore his bright and playful nature, and as he himself has mentioned, he contributes to creating entertaining content for their shows. Whether you're a MOA or not, it's hard to resist his charms, from his dramatic screams to his playful teasing of his fellow members. Beomgyu's lovable personality truly shines through! Here are his top 5 moments with TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Charming Silent Stone instructor

In the variety show Silent Stones, idols are challenged to dance secretly, pretending to be asleep when the instructor arrives to avoid penalties. During TXT's appearance on May 18, 2022, Beomgyu delighted fans with his humorous antics. Not only did MOA fall further for him, but even the instructor couldn't resist his charm. Beomgyu's adorable behavior melted the tough instructor's heart. Initially, he pretended to cry and hugged the instructor, claiming he had a bad dream, then pretended to sleepwalk. Later, when caught hiding, the instructor didn't penalize him further. Beomgyu's laughter as he ran towards the mattress made the instructor smile as well.

TXT’s dorm room doorbell incident

When reminiscing about funny moments the group experienced over the years, TXT's Beomgyu couldn't resist sharing a humorous story in an interview with Vogue, about their dorm. He revealed the amusing reason why their dorm was a hotspot for nightly visitors. Despite craving peace and quiet after long days, Beomgyu disclosed that there was one noise he couldn't escape, even from his own room: the constant ringing of the doorbell. However, there was a logical explanation for the disturbance.

After a long day of hard work, the boys of TXT look forward to unwinding and treating themselves. Beomgyu explained that they often indulged in late-night snacks upon returning home from work, sometimes ordering multiple deliveries in a single night. They make sure to cover all their cravings by getting food from every category. The members order so much food that even Beomgyu can't keep track of the deliveries. He humorously shared that the question that always crosses his mind is, "'Who is it this time?' I ask." Beomgyu admitted that these deliveries could be useful, especially when they prepare special ones for each other.

Alongside this, TXT members have often playfully teased Beomgyu by ringing his doorbell and then quickly running away. This recurring prank also adds to the humorous concern of Beomgyu regarding doorbells.

Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s cat and mouse chase

Beomgyu and Yeonjun are recognized as the most mischievous members of the group, often engaging in playful banter with each other. Beomgyu's favorite pastime is teasing his older brother, Yeonjun, by imitating his parts in the songs. From Cat And Dog to Good Boy Gone Bad, Beomgyu can't help but mimic Yeonjun's rap, admitting to having a compulsion to do so. Yeonjun's response to Beomgyu's antics adds to the humor, as he tries to maintain his composure but doesn't always succeed.

Fans adore the dynamic between the two, likening it to a chaotic yet endearing Tom and Jerry relationship. Some even admire Beomgyu's skills and express a desire for him to rap in TXT's songs as well.

Beomgyu's imitations extend beyond Yeonjun's rap parts; he can flawlessly mimic everything his older brother does. Whether it's copying Yeonjun's skipping walk or his standout moments during performances, Beomgyu's talent for imitation shines through. During their comeback show on Mnet, the group watched videos of their performances and read fan comments. Beomgyu couldn't resist reenacting Yeonjun's flirtatious wink from his performance of Fairy Of Shampoo, much to the delight of everyone present.

Beomgyu taking on the role of TXT’s lawyer

The Game Caterers is a popular show where Na Young Seok PD and his team visit famous Korean entertainment companies, drama sets, and movie releases to play games with celebrities, with various attractive prizes up for grabs.

The new season of The Game Caterers kicked off with a business trip to HYBE. The show featured artists such as fromis_9, TXT, ENHYPEN, LESSERAFIM, a few SEVENTEEN members, and more.

In episode 2 of Game Caterers X HYBE, teams competed for desserts by identifying pictures of famous personalities called out by Na PD. TXT was the first to play, but midway through, they switched the order, with Soobin replacing Beomgyu. However, Na PD didn't hear the change and asked Beomgyu first, who answered incorrectly. Beomgyu protested, arguing that he wasn't prepared since they had changed the order. He even requested a replay of the clip to support his case. Fans found the situation amusing, taking to Twitter to comment on how it flustered Na PD.

When Beomgyu revealed interesting information about his blood type

During a Weverse live session, fans were intrigued and amused by the unique information Beomgyu shared about his blood type. While discussing blood types with Yeonjun, Beomgyu revealed that everyone in TXT, except for him, is blood type A. This unexpected revelation sparked curiosity among fans about his blood type.

Later, adding to the information Yeonjun revealed Beomgyu’s blood type to be AB. Adding a humorous twist, he casually mentioned that AB is a common blood type among psychopaths, then continued eating his ice cream as if nothing had happened. This unexpected and amusing moment left fans puzzled and entertained by Beomgyu's random knowledge and playful personality.

