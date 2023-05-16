Happy Birthday Ahn Bo Hyun: Best roles from Descendants of the Sun and Itaewon Class to Yumi's Cells

Ahn Bo Hyun is a versatile star in the Korean acting industry, whose potential seems untapped for reasons unknown. Time and again, the actor has taken on roles that challenge him but received little praise from the audience. However, he seems to have never relied on the sole opinion of the public and has taken on complex roles to expand his filmography. Today on his birthday, we take a look at a few of our favourites from him.

Descendants of the Sun

Many fans are often surprised to find out how one of the first and almost missed appearances from Ahn Bo Hyun is in the fan favorite starring Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won. Playing the role of Im Kwang Nam, he portrayed one of the soldiers, First Sergeant, who was nicknamed Piccolo, Ahn Bo Hyun wowed with his physique.

Itaewon Class

His top portrayal according to us, the actor donned the antagonist hat in this one. As Jang Geun Won he was the catalyst to all the problems faced by Park Seo Joon’s Park Sae Royi, and only added fuel to the fire throughout the show. At the expense of being pinned under a ‘villain’ tag, Ahn Bo Hyun left a strong impression through this role.

My Name

Though the star of this show was Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun held his own as Jeon Pil Do, the detective. Cracking down on gangs and ensuring class action scenes were given. Though impressionable, he was a good fellow to the end, trusting Yoon Ji Woo with his life. And while the character arc for him did not turn out the way we wanted, it was a fairly good portrayal on his end.

Yumi’s Cells

His most popular one by far, Ahn Bo Hyun became the nerdy Goo Woong in the animation-inspired work. A first of his kind, as viewers were taken into the mind of his character and hopped on a journey underlining the foolishness of his character, he swiftly went from a liked to an extremely disliked person on the show through its two seasons. And that was possible only due to Ahn Bo Hyun’s own dedication to the role.

See You in My 19th Life

His upcoming role in the fantasy drama led by Shin Hye Sun has not been dissected into however it presents a tricky profile for the star. As a man reeling from the trauma of an accident, who comes across a woman claiming to have known him in the past, the plot presents a lot of possibilities. We’re definitely excited to see how Ahn Bo Hyun takes on this one.

