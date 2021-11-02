Happy Birthday Anupam Tripathi: 4 K dramas the talented actor featured in before making it big with Squid Game

Indians were surprised, in a good way to find an actor from our country featuring as one of the main characters in Netflix's stupendous survival drama series 'Squid Game'. Anupam Tripathi became a household name after being relatively unnoticed for almost five years! However, the talented actor proves that talent, hard work, patience and perseverance pays off handsomely! Today on his special day, we take a look at the 4 top-rated K-dramas that he was a part of and how he added shine to these wonderful dramas with his amazing acting performance and unmissable charisma.

1. Descendants Of The Sun

Anupam Tripathi's first big K-drama appearance was in the 2016 romantic drama series 'Descendants Of The Sun' starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in lead roles. In the drama, Song Joong Ki plays Captain Yoo Shi Jin, the captain and leader of The Alpha Team who is fierce and hot-headed. While, Song Hye Kyo played the role of Dr Kang Mo Yeon, a committed and assertive cardiothoracic surgeon. The team of soldiers and doctors are deployed at Uruk to provide relief to victims hit by an earthquake and disaster. Anupam Tripathi features in a brief yet heart-breaking cameo role in episodes 6 and 7 of the drama.

2. Strangers From Hell

This psychological horror drama stars Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan in lead roles. What happens when a young man in his 20s moves to an ominous cheap dormitory in Seoul and encounters creepy and abnormal residents is what forms the main crux of the story. Anupam Tripathi features in a guest performance as Kumail, playing yet another impactful "brown" character in a K-drama.

3. Hospital Playlist

Featuring in the first season of tvN's healing medical drama 'Hospital Playlist', Anupam Tripathi made an impressive cameo in the fourth episode of the first season as one of the patient's co-workers alongside the Neurosurgery resident, Ahn Chi Hong, played by Kim Joon Han.

4. Taxidriver

Before his path-breaking role in 'Squid Game' as the Pakistani migrant worker Ali Abdul, Anupam Tripathi featured in yet another terrific drama this year called 'Taxidriver'. Starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom in lead roles, 'Taxidriver' revolves around Kim Do Gi, played by Lee Je Hoon, an honest Special Forces officer who vows to seek revenge after the murder of his mother. Kim Do Gi joins Rainbow Taxi, a taxi company that aims to avenge the wrongdoings of people who are left without the help of the law. Anupam Tripathi features in episode 9 as a courier guy.

Anupam Tripathi's slow and steady climb to success is commendable and we wish to see him shine on in more lead roles in future projects. Once again, Happy Birthday to Anupam Tripathi.

