Happy Birthday Bae Suzy: 3 career defining roles from ‘The Nation’s First Love’

Bae Suzy, born October 10, 1994, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model who has taken over the entertainment scene with her luscious locks, innocent charm, and soothing voice all at once, being named as ‘The Nation’s First Love’ in her homeland. On her 27th international birthday today, we are taking a look at the three roles that have shaped her presence as one of the leading Korean actors.

Dream High:

This one’s unmissable. A slashing debut that anchored her place as a newbie actor but one that is not to be messed with, Bae Suzy as Go Hye Mi captured hearts with her naive but courageous high school student. Her love story with Kim Soo Hyun raves about even today with the many remarkable scenes, that gave rise to the legendary bus kiss scene. Her singing skills were also put to test in the drama set around an eminent music school.

While You Were Sleeping:

Riding high off of the success of her last drama ‘Uncontrollable Fond’ that achieved international success though it did not fare well in South Korea, Bae Suzy played her ace card. Nam Hong Joo struggled with her dreams as her fate with Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In’s characters found solace in each other. Her walk in the snow, all teary-eyed with ‘It’s You’ is still vivid in our minds, subtle and heartfelt, she ruled hearts with this one.

Start Up:

After a change from her usually romance-driven roles in ‘Vagabond’ as she became a NIS agent opposite Lee Seunggi, Bae Suzy harboured the dreams of becoming South Korea’s Steve Jobs. And while the world battled over the male leads, we found ourselves admiring the confident Seo Dal Mi and becoming our spirit animal in more ways than one. Her undaunted, pragmatic, and magnanimous character stayed in our mind for her resolve, long after the drama ended.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Suzy: From Kim Soo Hyun to Lee Min Ho; Here's a list of the Start Up star's rumoured linkups & dating history

What is your favourite role by Bae Suzy? Let us know below.