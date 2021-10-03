Happy Birthday Bang Chan: The boy who gave a start to 4th Gen powerhouse Stray Kids

Christopher Bang, popularly known by his stage name Bang Chan, has found a massive following over the years as he has built his name from the ground up to the top. His journey wasn’t a walk in the park as incomprehensible hurdles stood in his way. The result, however, has been one for the books as the boy has landed himself as one of the most sought-after artists in the Korean music industry.

Starting at the humble age of 13, he landed a spot at JYP Entertainment as a trainee in 2010 after passing an audition in Sydney, Australia. Bang Chan packed his bags to move houses to Seoul, South Korea where he was born on October 3, 1997.

As fellow trainees debuted in now-famous groups of DAY6, TWICE and GOT7, Bang Chan began small, writing, composing, producing his own music. In 2016, he formed a unit with fellow trainees at JYPE, J.ONE (Han), and SPEARB (Changbin) to form 3RACHA as he took on the name CB97, a nod to his birth year and initials.

Releasing 3 extended plays and multiple other songs on non-profitable music platforms as a trio since, Bang Chan, or better yet, CB97 covered ground with his low tone rap and distinctive beats as he waited to become a part of another group and officially debut.

The time was here as the survival show ‘Stray Kids’ was announced where Bang Chan led 8 other boys, often sacrificing his own screen time and lines, to emphasize the importance of each member. Finally, Bang Chan’s music found its way to the masses after debuting as a part of Stray Kids starting with the pre-release EDM track ‘Hellevator’.

A myriad of genres, singles, albums, and more later, Bang Chan has a fat catalogue of music that he has taken part in, one that blings more each day. It is no surprise that the once swimming champion has become a big name as fans find love and comfort in his weekly vlogs and words of encouragement, going so far as writing a song right on a live stream.

A man of many words and even more talents, Bang Chan celebrates his 24th international birthday today, or as his fellow members would tease, halfway to his 50th in Korean age.

Wishing you the best, happy birthday Bang Chan!

