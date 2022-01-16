Happy Birthday BLACKPINK's Jennie: We recommend 4 of her best vlogs you can binge watch on her special day

Happy Birthday to K-pop reigning queen, BLACKPINK's Jennie! The beautiful and talented rapper turns 26 years old (27 years in Korean age). Jennie, also known as Kim Jennie was born and raised in South Korea, post which she moved base to New Zealand, before returning to her country again to become a K-pop trainee under YG Entertainment. Jennie debuted as the main rapper and face of BLACKPINK and made her solo debut in 2018 with her debut single 'SOLO', earning several accolades. Besides her queen-like stage persona and spitfire rapping, Jennie is known for her glamorous and sexy image, endorsing several high-profile luxury brands.

But BLINKs are truly aware of Jennie's duality, she can be sexy and smouldering on stage and cute as a button off stage! Exactly on this date today, Jennie debuted her personal YouTube account, the first BLACKPINK member to do so. In a way today is also the first anniversary of her YouTube channel. So, without much further ado, Happy Birthday to Jennie Ruby Jane and her YouTube channel. We recommend you to watch 4 adorable vlogs from her YouTube channel to celebrate her special day.

1. Hello World!

Jennie's first vlog, exactly on the same a year ago! Jennie posted a charming cover of Mandy Moore's song 'When will my life begin?' from 'Tangled', as she swept floors, did the laundry, and did other household chores, looking gorgeous in a purple top with accessories! Just Kim Jennie supremacy.

2. THE SHOW!

Jennie's second vlog was of course BLACKPINK's much-celebrated first online concert 'THE SHOW'! While BLINKs were enthralled by the girls' magical performances in the concert, Jennie's vlog gave us a glimpse of what really went into making the concert such a massive success. Not only do we see Jennie's hard work and dedication but also her warm bonding with her members and the staff.

3. Everyday Essentials!

If you want to watch Jennie being adorably lovable for five minutes straight, then this is the video for you! In this vlog, Jennie discusses her favourite accessories and items she cherishes the most. Donald duck clips, socks, stickers, and a special something from BLINKs - you must watch this.

4. Mandu Mukbang!

We have seen BLACKPINK's maknae members Lisa and Rosé interact many times, but we don't see the eonni's spend a lot of time together, right? Well, this vlog will change your mind. Jennie and Jisoo make mandu (Korean style dumplings) and relish it with some piping hot ramyeon (noodles) as they talk about anything and everything like true best friends do!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK alum Jennie has the Midas touch when it comes to fashion; Here what we learnt

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.