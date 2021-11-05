Happy Birthday BoA: A marvellous, indomitable steerer of the K pop industry

Kwon Boah, popularly known by her stage name BoA is a name hardly missed in the South Korean music industry. A dance prodigy, a vocal goddess, a stunner and a complete package. Initially, only a singer, BoA channelled her talent in innumerable sectors, cementing her name as one of the largest, most influential acts to date. Today on her 35th birthday, we are profiling the life of a girl from Gyeonggi Province, South Korea who has spent 20 years in the music industry and continues to amaze us further each time.

BoA’s entry into SM Entertainment almost did not happen and we think the planets aligned perfectly well just so we could have the opportunity to embrace this superstar who is often referred to as the ‘Queen of K-pop’ whereas arguably she spared much more success in Japan that surprisingly welcomed this bomb full of potential.

She quit school and took to full time performing at a club, a rare feat and just one of the many testaments to her unparalleled hardwork and sheer confidence that BoA has displayed over the years. Delving into Korean, Japanese and English releases, BoA’s advancements into the worldwide music scene were like no other.

Eventually taking to fully writing and producing her own songs, BoA left no stone unturned to establish a stratified standing for herself. She also became the de facto creative director of SM Entertainment, another stepping stone to her overall dominance over the music industry.

So far, BoA has released ten Korean albums, nine Japanese albums, an English album, multiple singles, collaborations, taken to being a music video director, presenter of ‘Produce 101’, judge for ‘K-pop Star’ and ‘The Voice of Korea (season 3)’, an actress in films like ‘Over the Hedge’, ‘Make Your Move 3D’ (Hollywood) and dramas ‘Waiting For Love’ and ‘Listen to Love’. Somehow it feels like she has just begun. Everytime we look at her, she has new pebbles up her pockets ready to launch them at the still entertainment industry that just seems to be waiting for another magnificent move by the one and only BoA!

