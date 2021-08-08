Happy Birthday THE BOYZ’s Younghoon: Here are Top 7 selfies of the handsome singer

Younghoon is one of the 3 members of the ‘Bermuda Line’ with fellow members Hyunjae and Juyeon, as known by THE BOYZ fans. Known for his princely visuals and kind nature, Younghoon often gives off ‘boyfriend’ vibes from his photos. Today, on his 24th birthday (international age), we have picked 7 of our favourite selfies that the talented singer shared in 2021.

1. Squishy

(영훈) 오늘 하루도 웃으면서 시작 pic.twitter.com/wldabXSf9G — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) January 14, 2021

His handsome face is always a treat to the eyes, but his cheeks have a fandom of their own. Younghoon can be seen squishing his marshmallow-like cheeks in pics that he shared with his loving fandom, asking them to start their day with a smile.

2. Fluffy haired

(영훈) 더비 ! 옷 따뜻하게 입고

마스크 꼭 쓰고 알겠죠?

저녁 꼭 챙겨 드세요 pic.twitter.com/E1FS2BKb4X — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) January 19, 2021

His hair fluffy, slightly unkempt, Younghoon donned a checkered black and white sweater while asking THE Bs to dress warmly and keep their masks on. A caring artist, he does not forget to remind them of having meals on time.

3. Adorably pink

(영훈) 더비 잘자

오늘도 너무 고생 많았어 pic.twitter.com/mtax25BO2f — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) February 6, 2021

Quirky and cute, Younghoon knows how to make a myriad of expressions, and use them to his benefit. Dressed in a pink sweater, all we want to ask him is, ‘Is the sun bothering you, My King?‘

4. Blonde

Often dark-haired, the fans went into a frenzy when Younghoon revealed the blonde colour to them. Slicked strands adorned his bright face, elevating his overall look.

5. Art

(영훈) 킹덤 만관부 더비 pic.twitter.com/VhvCyogiPN — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) April 2, 2021

‘Art’ is the exact word that comes to our mind when we look at these selfies. Younghoon can be seen with metallic nail art and some embellished jewellery with his black chained outfit.

6. Icy White

(영훈) 응원해준 우리 더비 너무 고마워 pic.twitter.com/JFX3LfUyLa — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) April 8, 2021

With sparkles in his slicked-back hair, Younghoon can be seen thanking his fans for all the love he has been receiving for THE BOYZ’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ performances.

7. Prince or King?

Remember how we called him a prince? Younghoon is making us want to change it to King as his stunning visuals are on display in these traditional red clothes meant for a King.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian TheB thanks and praises THE BOYZ for their hard work during ‘Kingdom’