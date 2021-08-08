Happy Birthday THE BOYZ’s Younghoon: Here are Top 7 selfies of the handsome singer

Younghoon: courtesy of THE BOYZ Twitter
Younghoon is one of the 3 members of the ‘Bermuda Line’ with fellow members Hyunjae and Juyeon, as known by THE BOYZ fans. Known for his princely visuals and kind nature, Younghoon often gives off ‘boyfriend’ vibes from his photos. Today, on his 24th birthday (international age), we have picked 7 of our favourite selfies that the talented singer shared in 2021.

1. Squishy

His handsome face is always a treat to the eyes, but his cheeks have a fandom of their own. Younghoon can be seen squishing his marshmallow-like cheeks in pics that he shared with his loving fandom, asking them to start their day with a smile.

2. Fluffy haired

His hair fluffy, slightly unkempt, Younghoon donned a checkered black and white sweater while asking THE Bs to dress warmly and keep their masks on. A caring artist, he does not forget to remind them of having meals on time.

3. Adorably pink

Quirky and cute, Younghoon knows how to make a myriad of expressions, and use them to his benefit. Dressed in a pink sweater, all we want to ask him is, ‘Is the sun bothering you, My King?‘

4. Blonde

Often dark-haired, the fans went into a frenzy when Younghoon revealed the blonde colour to them. Slicked strands adorned his bright face, elevating his overall look.

5. Art

‘Art’ is the exact word that comes to our mind when we look at these selfies. Younghoon can be seen with metallic nail art and some embellished jewellery with his black chained outfit.

6. Icy White

With sparkles in his slicked-back hair, Younghoon can be seen thanking his fans for all the love he has been receiving for THE BOYZ’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ performances. 

7. Prince or King?

Remember how we called him a prince? Younghoon is making us want to change it to King as his stunning visuals are on display in these traditional red clothes meant for a King.

Credits: THE BOYZ Twitter


