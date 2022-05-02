Happy Birthday BTOB’s Sungjae: 3 outstanding roles played by the gifted musician and actor

Sungjae is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, host and entertainer. He is a member of the boy group BTOB and its sub-group, BTOB Blue. Aside from his group's activities, Sungjae has acted in television dramas ‘Plus Nine Boys’ (2014), ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), ‘The Village: Achiara's Secret’ (2015), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016) and ‘Mystic Pop-up Bar’ (2020) and has appeared on hit shows, including: ‘Hitmaker’, ‘We Got Married’ and ‘Master in the House’. Sungjae released his debut solo album, ‘Yook O'Clock’, on March 2, 2020.

Let’s take a look at some of the roles:-

Who Are You: School 2015

Sungjae played the role of Gong Tae Kwang. Described by his father an idiotic and problematic child, Gong Tae Kwang was widely known as a troublemaker in school. His father was the director of Sekang High School and his mother was a famous actress, but his classmates don't know about this. He was portrayed as a happy-go-lucky person who just wanted to cause trouble, but behind his smile, he was actually a struggling child with a painful life. He suffered a lot but everything changed when he met Lee Eun Bi (Kim So Hyun) and stood by her side, even when Kang So Young (Cho Soo Hyang) decided to make her life hell. He developed one sided feelings for her and confessed to her later on.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Here, Sungjae played the role of Yoo Deok Hwa. He was a rebellious yet kind-hearted chaebol heir and the only grandson of the Yoo family, a household that had the responsibility of taking care of the Goblin. He originally was a spoiled young adult who was only looking after the Goblin in order to received a new credit card (after he was cut off). However, he learned of the Goblin and the Grim Reaper's true identities, and the trio grew to become strong friends. Despite having a smaller role, he gained popularity for his cute and cheeky tactics.

Mystic Pop-Up Bar

Mystic Pop-Up Bar tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) run by an ill-tempered woman named Weol Ju (Hwang Jung Eum), an innocent part-time employee named Han Kang Bae (Yook Sung Jae), and a former afterlife detective known as Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young) who visit customers in their dreams to help resolve their problems. Han Kang Bae was a cheerful young man who had the ability to make people confess the truth by making physical contact with them. Hence, he creeped the people around him and grew up being an outcast. He worked with Weol Ju as she promised him to get rid of this unique ability in exchange. He is eventually revealed to be the spirit of Weol Ju and Yi Hon's unborn child which was cursed with the Sorrow of the Sacred Tree.

Which role did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.