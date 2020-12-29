Happy Birthday BTS singer V: When Taehyung broke down narrating an emotional letter he wrote to Jimin

On the occasion of BTS singer V's birthday, here's a look at the time when Taehyung poured his heart while expressing his gratitude towards fellow BTS member Jimin.

We have turned on the purple lights in our room while Winter Bear, Sweet Night and many other songs sung by BTS member V play on loud to mark his birthday. Kim Taehyung turns 25 on December 30 and we are joining the ARMY to make it memorable in our own ways. While we are eager to see how the septet celebrates his birthday, we thought we'll do a quick throwback at one of our many favourite Taehyung moments. This one includes his fellow BTS member Jimin.

Fans would remember that during an episode of Bon Voyage, BTS members were asked to pen a letter addressing to one of their fellow group members. V had to write a letter to Mochi. The singer, after pouring his feelings for the singer in the paper, began narrating the letter. While he battled his tears for the initial few moments, the Snow Flower crooner broke down by the time he finished reading the letter. Koreaboo translated the letter. Read the emotional letter below:

Jimin-ah, hello~ Writing you this sincere letter is making me cringe but I am trying to go on.

Please understand. Since our trainee days, we came to Seoul without a clue.

We woke up, put on school uniforms and attended the same school. We ate together, went to practice and returned to the dorm.

Then we talked at night.

After 6 years like that, you are now my dearest friend.

Before our debut, you once got anxious about it. At the time, I had a meeting with the company and they asked me what I thought of you being on the team.

I thought it over and said that you were there for me through the ups and downs, you were the one who laughed and cried with me.

So I said that it would be good if such a good friend could debut with me. It felt good to say that and I was happy to be able to debut with you.

All our good memories made me happy and I am sorry that I am always on the receiving end.

When I am in the bathroom crying, you cry with me.

You also come to see me at dawn to laugh with me.

You care about me and have me in your thoughts.

You work hard for me and you understand me.

You listen to my concerns and like me even though I am lacking.

Let’s walk on a road with happiness.

I love you buddy.

Thank you, Taehyung, for being you! Happy birthday! Borahae!

Credits :Koreaboo

