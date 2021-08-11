Happy Birthday Stray Kids' Changbin: Who is this young, talented artist?

Seo Changbin, known by his stage name Changbin is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, producer, sub-vocalist and lyricist. Born on 11 August 1999 in Yongin, South Korea, Changbin was accepted as a trainee in JYP Entertainment. He debuted as the main rapper of the boy group Stray Kids on 26 March 2018 formed by JYP Entertainment on a survival show named ‘Stray Kids’. Prior to his debut in the group, Changbin also worked as a part of the trio 3RACHA with fellow teammates Bang Chan and Han with a stage name ‘SPEARB’.

Starting out as a trainee for 2 years, Changbin has now contributed to over 130 songs and counting as a member of Stray Kids and 3RACHA. Changbin often refers to himself as ‘Dwaekki’, a combination of ‘dwaeji’ and ‘tokki’ (pig and rabbit) and has his SKZOO character named after it. He is one of the older members of Stray Kids and a part of the ‘producer line’ that is frequently credited for most of Stray Kids’ songs.

Regarded as one of the fastest rappers in the 4th Generation of K-pop, Changbin takes pride in the meaningful, well-thought and rhyme-laced words that he pens down for various songs

Rap being his speciality, Changbin has taken part in previous editions of the South Korean rap competition TV show ‘Show Me The Money’. Apart from the official releases under Stray Kids and the ones as 3RACHA on the audio platform SoundCloud, Changbin spearheads unit songs with fellow team members for multiple projects. He has also featured on the soloist and former Wanna One member Yoon Jisung’s song ‘You...Like the Wind’.

A fun, kind natured person, Changbin enjoys shopping and eating. Usually an adorable individual, he often takes on a serious, sharp side while rapping, making fans swoon over his dual behaviour and we couldn’t agree more.

Happy Birthday, Changbin!

