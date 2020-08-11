  1. Home
Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: Thor star rings in 37th bday with special wish from Extraction's Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda wished his Extraction co-star and friend Chris Hemsworth on his 37th birthday, scroll down to see what the actor said.
Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 37th birthday today and his celebrity friends are wishing the Thor hero on his monumental day! Randeep Hooda, Bollywood actor and co-star from Hemsworth’s Netflix film--Extraction wished the Avengers star on Tuesday. To mark his co-star's special day, Hooda took to Instagram and shared a picture along with the Australian star. In the picture, both the talent houses were seen wearing traditional Indian kurtas, Chris donned a blue coloured one while Hooda opted for a red-hued kurta.

 

Extraction star Randeep also took this post to wish a happy birthday to a Hindu god--Lord Krishna whose birthday is celebrated in India today. “To Lord Krishna and Ch(k)ris, a very Happy Birthday!” Randeep wrote alongside the picture.

 

To Lord Krishna .. and Ch(k)ris.. a very Happy Birthday! #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami @chrishemsworth

The duo’s acquaintance is quite recent as Randeep had worked alongside Chris in the action-adventure film Extraction, the film was released in April and was critically acclaimed. Produced by Russo brothers, the Hollywood flick was a major attraction to the global audience including the Indian audience as it was majorly shot in India.

 

