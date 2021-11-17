Happy Birthday Eric Nam: The beloved interviewer, K pop idol, podcaster and more

Eric Nam is a known name in the South Korean music industry and most would draw him back to some interview that they saw him excelling at, being his cheerful self and an all around joy to be with. And when somebody tells you that, believe them. Because, that’s exactly what it is like to know Eric Nam, sunshine in human form.

Having had his fair share of trials, Eric Nam’s entry into the music world was much like a fairytale. Following a viral song cover of 2NE1’s ‘Lonely’, he entered a singing program and was soon signed as a solo artist. Debuting with a single album, he then possibly took what I consider his most important career step, Eric Nam started out as a host on Arirang TV’s ‘After School Club’. A bubbly personality and proficiency in English as well as Korean, allowed Eric Nam to become a crowd favourite launching him into stardom among avid K-pop watchers across the globe.

He departed from the show after a 4-year successful run and then moved to bigger things that shaped into his genre-spanning music discography that we know of today. Following music releases where collaborated with fellow English speakers in the Korean industry, Eric Nam’s own music saw a turn, getting him signed into CJ E&M.

The sky really was the limit for the well-versed singer-songwriter as he got into variety shows and established a firm hold as a presenter. Collaborations with Korean just like global artists became a norm and Eric Nam had become a go-to celebrity for various events. He was also simultaneously releasing solo music which now that you look back at it, is an impressive feat.

In 2019, Eric Nam opened up another one of his most loved ventures by starting the ‘K-Pop Daebak w/ Eric Nam’, unlocking a fresh pandora box for himself and others that decided to follow in his footsteps, creating a thriving podcast scene in the K-pop universe.

Eric has a special connection with India as just before getting his ticket to fame, the solo singer was stationed in the country for his work. He has since taken his connections one step forward by collaborating with Indian singer Armaan Malik and Indian-American composer Kshmr on the track ‘Echo’ released in May 2021.

Now, on his way to release his second English album following the success of his fourth Korean EP, ‘The Other Side’, we think the game has just begun for Eric Nam.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho, Squid Game cast, Eric Nam & Kang Dong Won grace the LACMA Art & Film Gala