Happy Birthday EXO’s Chen: Looking back at the honey voiced singer’s fantastic career so far

Kim Jongdae, popularly known as Chen from the multi-talented K-pop group EXO, turns 29 today (international age)! A kind-hearted soul and a treat to look at, Chen is packed with skills as he takes on being a singer, dancer, songwriter, composer, and the list does not end. A self-proclaimed homebody, Chen likes to stick to his known people.

Born on September 21, 1992, in Daejeon, South Korea, Chen went on to be cast in SM Entertainment and thereby get introduced as the fourth member of EXO. He became a part of EXO’s subgroup EXO-M alongside Xiumin, Lay and former EXO members Kris, Luhan, and Tao. He also became a part of SM Entertainment’s project group SM the ballad where his powerful vocals shook the fans. He is also one-third of the subunit EXO-CBX with fellow EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin.

But the most important step in Chen’s career was his inclusion as the main vocalist of EXO as he took the position to heart, being one of the best vocals known to mankind. And we are not biased, his songs are proof of what the man has achieved by singing on multiple features, making some of the most loved OSTs and grabbing the world’s attention with a voice that could melt ears and light a fire within, equally.

Chen debuted as a solo artist with his first mini-album ‘April, and a flower’ following which he also released the second mini-album, ‘Dear my dear’ in the same year. Both achieved critical and commercial success ranking at number 2 and 1 respectively on the Gaon Album Chart. He further released a digital single ‘Hello’ before enlisting for his mandatory military service.

The other side of Chen, where he becomes a regular of the OST land, has seen numerous groundbreaking releases. Some of our favourites are:



‘Everytime’ for ‘Descendants of the Sun’

‘For You’ Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’

‘Make It Count’ for ‘Touch Your Heart’

