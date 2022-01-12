Happy Birthday EXO’s D.O.: 4 incredible dramas and films that display his commendable acting range

Do Kyung Soo, also known by his stage name D.O., is a South Korean singer, actor, songwriter and best known as a member and one of the main vocalists of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo. Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘Unforgettable’ (2016), ‘My Annoying Brother’ (2016), ‘Positive Physique’ (2016), ‘Room No.7’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’, and ‘Swing Kids’ (2018). So, let’s take a look at some of the roles that displayed his versatile acting range:-

Han Kang Woo in ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’

Though this was not his lead role, he managed to steal all the attention with his acting. The drama is about Jang Jae Yeol (Jo In Sung), a famous mystery novelist and host of a popular radio show. While sitting on a talk show panel with psychiatrist Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin), it became clear to all that the two just rubbed each other the wrong way. D.O. plays the role of Han Kang Woo, the imaginary friend of Jang Jae Yeol. His chemistry with Jo In Sung was off the charts and the scene where his health deteriorates got us all right in the heart.

Roh Ki Soo in ‘Swing Kids’

Set during the Korean War, North Korean and Chinese prisoners of war are sent to a camp on Geoje Island in South Korea. The POW camp itself is under intense strife between prisoners who are pro-communists and anti-communists. Roh Ki Soo is a young North Korean soldier held at the Geoje POW Camp. The efforts he took to perfect his dance style as well as the accent is commendable. He perfectly plays the light hearted parts as well as the serious and more gloomy scenes. While the rest of the cast do have strong actors, D.O adds magic to the film.

Go Doo Young in ‘My Annoying Brother’

The movie revolves around Doo Shik (Jo Jung Suk) who gets paroled from prison thanks to his younger brother Doo Young. Doo Young is a promising judo athlete. After 15 years, Doo Shik suddenly appears in front of Doo Young and they begin to live together. D.O as the blind Go Doo Young is definitely a comfort character. The chemistry between Doo Shik and Doo Young is commendable.

Crown Prince Lee Yool in ‘100 Days My Prince’

Lee Yool, Crown Prince of Joseon, is a perfectionist who disregards most royal palace nobles. His cold and demanding demeanour masks a deeply-rooted loneliness. He came to pass a law stating that Korean citizens of marriageable age must wed before the age of 28. He shares a beautiful chemistry with Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun). D.O as the cold and calculative Crown Prince turned to a sweet and lost man with amnesia, makes it seem as if he has two personalities.

