Happy Birthday EXO's Chanyeol: 4 times he wowed 'Yeolmaes' with his many talents

Happy Birthday to EXO's multi-hyphenated, handsome and talented member Chanyeol. Park Chanyeol, also known as EXO's Chanyeol is a rapper, singer-songwriter, performer, record producer and actor. He is also a member of EXO's sub-groups Exo-K and sub-unit Exo-SC (Sehun and Chanyeol). After watching 'School of Rock' in elementary school, Chanyeol became interested in music and soon began playing the drums. He aspired to become a singer after listening to 'Unconditional Kismet' by Yoo Young-jin.

He won second place in the 2008 Smart Model Contest and became a trainee with SM Entertainment. He shifted his focus on rapping during his trainee period and cites Jason Mraz and Eminem. Today, on his special day we take a look at how he continues to charm fans with his extraordinary talents.

1. EXO

Chanyeol became the last Exo member to be officially introduced to the public on February 23, 2012. Last, but definitely an important cog in EXO's artistry. Even though his designation in the group is that of being the main rapper, he is more than that! He has written songs, participated in composition of music and is known for his baritone singing style. 'Run' from 'Overdose' and 'Love Shot' the title track of the eponymous album 'Love Shot'.

2. OST King

It is an undeniable fact that 'The Guardian: Lonely and Great God' is one of the best OST albums of all time and its main theme song 'Stay With Me' sung by Chanyeol and Punch is hauntingly beautiful! In this particular track, Chanyeol sings and raps, elevating the magic of this song even further! Besides that, he has sung the OST for 'Dr Romantic 2' titled 'Go Away go away' collaborating with the talented Punch yet again.

3. Singer-songwriter and Instruments

Chanyeol may have started out as the main rapper but that hasn't stopped him from branching out and exploring different facets of his artistry! Chanyeol can play multiple musical instruments effortlessly including the guitar, drum, bass, djembe! He has also sung many songs, especially one dedicated to the group's beloved fandom - 'Heaven'.

4. Actor

Chanyeol showed off his versatility as an artist in yet another sphere of performing arts - acting. He starred as the main lead in the Chinese-Korean film 'So I Married An Anti Fan' opposite Chinese actress Yuan Shanshan. He also made his silver-screen debut with the musical film 'The Box' earlier this year.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan of EXO member Chanyeol reveals he's her first love; Hopes to take him out on a date someday

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.