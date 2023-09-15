Happy Birthday Felix:It's Stray Kids’ Felix’s 23rd birthday and we are recounting his top 3 moments

Stray Kids’ Felix might sound like a little scary person with a deep voice but Stays know the real cute and squishy young man that he is. Behind the perfect rap and dance is a person who is sweet and caring. To celebrate the idol’s accomplishments and adorable moments, let's take a trip down memory lane and have a look at all the lovely times he has given us.

Talented rapper and dancer

Stray Kids’ Felix has gone viral multiple times because of his deeper-than-ocean voice. Very deceivingly, the rapper is and looks very young while sounding like a very old and mature man. The funniest was perhaps when KARD’s BM heard God’s Menue and instantly checked the internet to look for his age only to find out that Felix back then was only 19. BM jokingly also added that Felix went through a different type of puberty.

Not only is Felix a good rapper with a beautiful voice, but he is also an official member of the subunit Dance Racha along with members Minho and Hyunjin. Every time he posts a dance video on social media, it is sure to trend.

Everyone needs a friend like Felix

Stray Kids’ members have mentioned many times that Felix is a softhearted and caring person. According to the members, he often goes to their rooms and squishes them and gives them warm hugs all the time.

Felix is the best kind of friend as he likes baking and cooking and feeding his members. We might have seen many hilarious disastrous cooking episodes of Stray Kids but Felix’s cooking is a peaceful watch. He has posted many photos of his food too. But notoriously whenever he cooks with his members, he is not cooking like a 5 star michelin chef. Fans have had a ball watching him try and make pancakes with member Seungmin. “Too much butter” was memed everywhere on the internet as the rapper exclaimed and watched the pancakes get destroyed.

Felix is the master of performances

The Stray Kids member is an amazing performer. Many of his fancams have millions of views. As he has done taekwondo for many years, he can easily pull off stunts during their performances. Not only that, he has gone above and beyond and given a peek of his abs at concerts. Felix truly is an all-rounder idol.

