Happy Birthday G-Dragon: Here are some lesser known facts about BIGBANG's frontman and 'King of K Pop'

Happy Birthday, G-Dragon! BIGBANG's frontman turns 33 years old today (34 years in Korean age). The multi-talented and versatile idol also known by his birth name Kwon Ji Yong is a rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. G-Dragon officially debuted in 2006, as the leader of BIGBANG, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. Besides a successful career as part of BIGBANG, G-Dragon has a thriving solo career as well. His first solo album 'Heartbreaker' and its title track of the same name, was released in 2009. It went on to become the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

It doesn't matter which K-pop group you stan, everyone is a fan of and is in awe of the 'King of K-pop'. The talented artist has been an inspiration to aspiring artists and fans alike. Presenting some lesser-known and interesting facts about arguably the 'Greatest Of All Time' G-Dragon!

1. GDYB: Did you know G-Dragon and Taeyang were originally planned to debut as a duo named 'GDYB' but the plan changed and 3 more members were added to make BIGBANG.

2. The origins of G-Dragon: He chose the stage name G-Dragon because the 'Ji' in Ji Yong in his case means it is similar to the letter G and 'Yong' is Korean for 'Dragon'. Also, his Chinese zodiac sign is Dragon!

3. Meaningful tattoos: G-Dragon has a lot of tattoos including one (Inhale Exhale) that helped him grounding his anxiety in the past when he suffered from it.

4. Lucky number: His lucky number is the number 8 because his year, month and day of birth all have 8 in them.

5. Crab love: His favourite food is 'ganjang gaejang' which is crab preserved in soy sauce.

G-Dragon is an exceptionally talented artist is a known fact and while we have a lot of recommendations, we have hand-picked some of our favourites that you must add to your playlist.

1. Heartbreaker

'Heartbreaker' is the solo debut full-length album by G-Dragon. It was released on August 18, 2009, with 'Heartbreaker' serving as the album's title track.

2. COUP D'ETAT

'Coup D'ETAT' is the second full-length album by G-Dragon. It was released in two parts: Part 1, which consisted of the first five tracks, was released on September 2, 2013, while Part 2, the next seven tracks were, was released on September 5. The album was released physically on September 13.

3. Good Boy

'Good Boy' is a digital single by GD X TAEYANG. It was released on November 21, 2014.

4. Crayon (One Of A Kind)

'One of a Kind' is the first mini-album by G-Dragon. It was released on September 15, 2012, with 'Crayon' serving as the album's title track.

5. Fantastic Baby (Alive)

It was released as a digital single and then added to BIGBANG's EP 'Alive'. The song was written by members T.O.P, G-Dragon and long-time group collaborator Teddy Park. The production and composition was handled by G-Dragon and Teddy Park.

