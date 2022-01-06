Happy Birthday GOT7's JAY B: 4 times the multi talented artist proved he is 'best leader'

Happy Birthday GOT7's JAY B! The handsome and multi-hyphenated artist, singer, songwriter, actor, meme boy, cat parent and GOT7's leader Lim Jaebeom turns 28 years old (30 years in Korean age). Ahgases know JAY B is a fantastic leader and is second to none. JAY B has stood by the group's side through thick and thin. JAY B made an appearance at an interview where the team surprised him by playing special birthday messages for him. Visibly touched, JAY B couldn't hold back his smile as his eyes were full of emotions and love for his band members. Handling a group composed of multi-national members is no easy feat, but with JAY B, impossible is nothing! On his special day today, we take a look at all the times JAY B stood like a rock by his bandmates' side.

1. He handled their smooth departure from JYP Entertainment

Leader JAY B handled the group's smooth departure from their former agency. In an interview with Eric Nam, JAY B revealed that he had a tough time “organising all sorts of documents” in the lead-up to GOT7’s departure from JYP in January and that the real leadership role began from there.

2. He kept his promise to Youngjae

JAY B is a man of his words and he proved it! It is heartwarming to see GOT7 members cheer for each other's solo activities despite their busy schedules, but sometimes it can go a little overboard! When Youngjae was prepping to make his solo debut with 'COLORS from Ars', JAY B excitedly gave spoilers in a live chat with fans! To compensate for this, Youngjae demanded he treats him to a meal and JAY B promptly agreed!

3. An almost reunion

JAY B hosted his first fan meeting in Thailand recently and to make it all the more special for Ahgases, he recruited BamBam's cousin to MC the event! GOT7 members Yugyeom, BamBam, JAY B and Jinyoung briefly reunited for Youngjae's recent fan meeting as well, proving they are one big family after all!

4. Best Leader

In an interview with Buzzfeed, JAY B revealed that initially GOT7 debuted, some of the members weren't sure if they could make it. JAY B revealed that he promised the members that no matter what, he will fight for them and protect them, proving once again, that he is the best leader the group could have gotten!

