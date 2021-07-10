Happy Birthday Heechul: Here’s our rundown of his career so far

The singer, actor and presenter turns 38 today. With Heechul’s fame, so has his career grown. Look at it with us below!

Kim Heechul, often known as Heechul, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, presenter and TV personality. Known for his savagery and extensive knowledge of K-pop, the artist turns 38 today. Wishes and fan projects continue to take place for the singer all throughout the world even in his 16th year in the entertainment business. We take a look at his life as a popular individual today!

Born in 1983, in the city of Wonju in South Korea, Heechul signed under SM Entertainment in 2002 and was supposed to debut with former Super Junior member Kangin, TVXQ member Yunho and ex-TVXQ member Jaejoong in a group called Four Seasons. He finally began his career by debuting as an actor first, in the teen drama Sharp 2 (2005). Later, Heechul debuted as a singer in the group Super Junior 05 that went onto being called Super Junior after the addition of member Kyuhyun.

All was going okay until 2006 when Heechul met with a car accident and had to halt all his promotional activities for a long time, also causing him to stop taking part in his group Super Junior’s tactical choreographies. Remaining as a singer of the group, Heechul also debuted with Super Junior-T, the trot sub-unit.

Simultaneously, Heechul was doing multiple acting roles and grooming himself as an artist in that direction.

Heechul’s career in hosting wasn’t very pleasing right from the start as he began doing small radio shows and TV appearances. After hosting his own radio show, Kim Heechul’s Youngstreet, did he start to gain confidence as an MC and won the MBC Best Newcomer Award.

Once Heechul returned from his mandatory military service, he resumed as a radio host and appeared on many other shows as an MC. He then got cast on JTBC’s Knowing Bros which became a turning point in his career and he shot to fame. Since then he has appeared on multiple other shows as a regular cast member as well as a guest. Another important event in his MC life was when he appeared on MBC’s Weekly Idol as a temporary host. This is also when he started being called a person with a bad attitude, despite denying it several times. With any controversy, Heechul always explained his side and continues to do so.

Heechul received praise after releasing a duet song, Sweet Dream, with Kim Younghoon, his fellow Knowing Bros cast member. The two bickering friends decided to call themselves Universe Cowards. He also started gaining fame as a host in the same year.

The following year, in 2019 Heecul released his solo song ’Old Movie’ and became a regular cast member of the TV shows My Little Old Boy, Why Did You Come To My House and Delicious Rendezvous. He went on to release more songs with Kim Younghoon and even won multiple awards.

Recently, Heechul has been in the news for his breakup with girl group TWICE’s member Momo who he dated for 1 year and 6 months.

All through this Heechul continues to be a part of his origin- group Super Junior, as a vocal member. He also appears on their variety show Super TV and has a good rapport with fellow members.

