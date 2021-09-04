Happy Birthday: Here's everything GOT7's Mark has been up to since leaving JYP Entertainment

Happy Birthday to GOT7's Mark Tuan! The talented rapper, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur turns 28 years old today. Born as Mark Yien Tuan, into a Taiwanese-American family, Mark spent his formative years in Los Angeles, California and a few more years in Paraguay and Brazil, before eventually moving to South Korea to train as a K-pop idol. As a child, he took violin and piano lessons in elementary school and moved to guitar in junior high school.

His remarkable good looks and music talent landed him an audition gig with JYP Entertainment. Though initially hesitant, he was encouraged by his family and peers to give it a shot. He passed the auditions and moved to South Korea, where he learnt acrobatics and martial arts alongside singing, dancing and rap as prep for his role in GOT7. GOT7 debuted on January 16 2014, and seven years later on January 19, 2021, the group left JYP Entertainment. Since leaving JYP Entertainment, GOT7 released an emotional ballad track 'Encore' dedicated to their ever-lasting friendship and bond they share as GOT7 members.

While every GOT7 member has signed on with new agencies and are busy pursuing their solo careers, Mark returned to his home in America and has been up to a flurry of activities, ever since he left JYP Entertainment. Here's a takedown of everything GOT7's Mark has been up to, ever since he left JYP Entertainment.

1. YouTube Channel

One of the first things Mark did upon leaving JYPE was starting his own YouTube channel. Named 'Mark Tuan', the talented soloist has uploaded 7 videos in these 8 months and it currently stands at 2.8 million subscribers. He has posted some fun videos of his life, making music, behind the scenes and of course one with his GOT7 buddies!

You can check out Mark's YouTube channel below:

2. 'One In A Million'

Mark released his first single, a valentine special song titled 'One In A Million' in collaboration with EDM producer Sanjoy. Mark and Sanjoy sing about finding that special someone, that one in a million, they want to spend forever with. The chorus is beautifully accentuated with Mark's powerful rap. Mark also released a special MV to celebrate the song.

You can check out 'One In A Million' below:

3. New beginnings

Mark signed with the American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to “expand his digital presence in the United States.” For those uninitiated, Creative Artists Agency is a major American talent and sports agency with an impressive roster of clients including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and NCT 127 and Super M among their Korean clients.

4. L'Officiel Philippines

Mark’s graced the June 2021 cover called L'Officiel Philippines No. 2 - The Borderless Beauty issue, with the popular Canadian model Winnie Harlow. Unlike his regular hairstyle, the rapper sports wavy brown curls which added more oomph.

5. The BLACKPINK Lisa connection

American singer Destiny Rogers revealed in an interview with Eric Nam that GOT7's Mark helped her connect with BLACKPINK's Lisa, who had performed to her song 'Tomboy' for LiLi's Film. Talk about a good samaritan.

You can check out the video below:

6. 'Marvel'lous Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Mark lent his heavenly vocals to Marvel's Asia-centric superhero film 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' with an OST titled 'Never Gonna Come Down'. Not just that, he attended the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, looking handsome as always.

7. Mark's GOT7 bias

In a zoom call with fans, Ahgases asked Mark whether he had a bias in GOT7 and Mark promptly replied that it was Jinyoung because his "singing voice is so soft". Previously, BamBam had revealed that his GOT7 bias was in fact, Mark! At this point all the GOT7 members stan each other and we love it!

We wish you a very Happy, joyous and fulfilling birthday Mark!

