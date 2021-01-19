Happy Birthday Hwang In Yeob: 5 memorable scenes when Han Seo Jun left hearts fluttering in True Beauty

As Hwang In-yeob celebrates his 30th birthday today, i.e. January 19, 2021, let's commemorate the special occasion by reliving five memorable sequences when Han Seo-jun melted hearts in True Beauty.

While we refuse to believe that our latest 'second lead syndrome' crush Hwang In-yeob has turned 30 today, i.e. January 19, 2021, the handsome hunk has truly made a mark playing the bad boy with a heart of gold Han Seo-joon in True Beauty. Yes, fans are loving the chemistry shared between Lim Ju-gyeong (Moon Ga-young) and Lee Su-ho (ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo), but many are also hoping for a Seo-jun and Ju-gyeong endgame instead.

What's overwhelmingly adorable for fans, when it comes to Seo-jun, is his attitude towards the ones he cares about; whether it be Ju-gyeong or even his family including his baby sister Han Go-woon (Yeo Joo-ha) and mother Lee Mi-hyang (Park Hyun-jung). We also can't take away from the fact that Seo-jun is a total badass with his leather jackets and overall swag, especially when it's against the actual 'bad guys'. It's indeed In-yeob's earnest performance that makes you root for Seo-jun.

*SPOILERS ALERT* To commemorate In-yeob's 30th birthday, let's take a look at five memorable scenes when Seo-jun left hearts fluttering in True Beauty:

Okey Dokey Dance

Introducing Zico and Mino's addictive track Okey Dokey to an even bigger fanbase, an abs baring and midnight blue robe, leopard print boxers wearing Seo-jun shows off his fun dance moves. While he's left embarrassed as Ju-gyeong and Go-woon catch him red-handed, you couldn't help but fall for Seo-jun's dorky side.

Serenading Lim Ju-gyeong

While Seo-jun had given up on his idol career after the heartbreaking death of his best friend Jung Se-yeon (SF9 member Chani), his affection towards Ju-gyeong leads him to serenading his love interest during a school trip. While initially refusing to go up on stage, it's Ju-gyeong's request to hear him sing which instantly has Seo-jun agreeing. Singing Maktub's To You My Light, In-yeob's swoon-worthy vocals could make anyone go weak on their knees.

"I'm a man too."

While trying and miserably failing to come to terms with the fact that Ju-gyeong is now dating Su-ho, Seo-jun still continues to be a support system of sorts for Ju-gyeong. This includes helping her get a part-time job at a coffee cafe as Ju-gyeong is saving up to join a makeup institute. Before that, Ju-gyeong tags along with Seo-jun for a photoshoot, which prompts a couple's shoot. While trying to work on their chemistry, Ju-gyeong goofs around which agitates Seo-jun into saying the now iconic dialogue, "I'm a man too," in a deliciously rugged manner. Ju-gyeong initially takes it as a joke but when it comes to taking actually the photos, Seo-jun works his charm and leaves Ju-gyeong flustered.

Falling For Lim Ju-gyeong

Seo-jun's slow and steady process of falling for Ju-gyeong, though fatal, was still endearing to witness. Whether it be Ju-gyeong's cutesy tiger roar at him or even applying lip balm on him while going makeup shopping for his sister, it's the smallest of moments with Ju-gyeong that left a big impact on Seo-jun and in the process, gave us major SLS.

Consoling Lim Ju-gyeong

Before Ju-gyeong and Su-ho had their heartfelt love confessions and first kiss moment, we had to witness Seo-jun's heart breaking as Ju-gyeong exclaimed how much she likes Su-ho. However, the moment where we fell harder for Seo-jun is just before, when he sees Ju-gyeong having an emotional breakdown and tenderly consoles her, gingerly holding her face and wiping her tears. Before he states that she shouldn't have told him about liking Su-ho, it's the instant worry in his face that tells us just how gone he is for Ju-gyeong.

Happy Birthday, Hwang In-yeob!

