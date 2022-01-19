Happy Birthday Hwang In Yeop: 4 of his most defining moments as Han Seo Jun from 'True Beauty'

Happy Birthday to K-world's newest heartthrob, the beautiful and talented Hwang In Yeop! The supremely gorgeous and talented actor turns 30 years old today (we know, he doesn't look a day above 20 though!) Born in Uijeongbu, South Korea he spent his formative years in the Philippines before returning to his home country to pursue a career in the glamour and entertainment industry. Actor, model and singer Hwang In Yeop is a triple threat and with his charismatic portrayal as the 'bad boy with a heart of gold' Han Seo Jun, he sealed his heartthrob status in our hearts forever! On his special day today, we take a look at 4 of his most defining moments from 'True Beauty.'

1. His thrilling entry

We knew we would be 'team second lead', the moment we saw Hwang In Yeop make a thrilling entry as the 'bad boy with a heart of gold' in the second episode of 'True Beauty'! Dressed in a stylish uber leather jacket and a cool look, Hwang In Yeop crashed straight into our hearts!

2. His overflowing visuals

The contents shown in the below video is most certainly an authentic representation of how most of us react in Hwang In Yeop's presence. The girls in the school find themselves divided between the 'good boy' Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and the cool dude with killer visuals Han Seo Jun, and well, we understand their dilemma!

3. Vocal King

Hwang In Yeop is a man of many talents and we are here for it! Han Seo Jun may have lost the girl in the end, but he most certainly won audiences' hearts as he serenaded us with his sweet vocals as he finally debuts as an idol! Ah, we would love for Hwang In Yeop to debut a full-length album of his own *just manifesting this in the universe*!

4. Okey Dokey Yo!

Did you really think we forgot about this iconic moment? This may be Mino and Zico's song originally but nobody could have performed to this better than Hwang In Yeop! Dressed to the nines in a blue bathrobe and cheetah print underwear, Hwang In Yeop won our hearts Okey Dokey Yo!

Once again, Happy Birthday Hwang In Yeop!

Which is your favourite Hwang In Yeop moment from 'True Beauty'? Share in the comments below