Happy Birthday Hwasa: Top 5 songs detailing the MAMAMOO member’s starlit discography; Twit, Maria & more

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has been a princess of the land ever since she set foot in entertainment history. However, she’s atypical to the nature of her expected existence. Hwasa is bold, she is fierce and she is warmhearted in the same part of her talented being. Hwasa was sought as a musician before making her official debut as she appeared in multiple songs by artists who took a keen interest in her skills.

Today, on her 27th birthday, we are taking a look at some of our favourite solo releases from the youngest MAMAMOO member.

I DO ME: Hwasa began her course of releasing true-to-self music right from the get to. With ‘I DO ME’, came her first solo song as a part of MAMAMOO’s debut EP ’Hello’. In the song she talks about liking to do things her own way, akin to the title.

Be Calm: After 4 years of no solo releases, the MOOMOOs were anticipating this one. Hwasa brought a softer side this time, a complete contrast to her first solo song. The music video is a peek at her many sides as she continues to discover herself.

Twit: By far our favourite release from the soloist, ‘Twit’ was Hwasa’s second time debuting. She is aesthetically insulting but appreciative of a man that only has eyes for her. The song is pop through and through, giving a closer look at her femme fatale tendencies.

Physical: Her collaboration with English singer Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’ marked a step very prominent in her solo career. While Dua Lipa’s original was already loved by fans, Hwasa’s addition only made it all the more entertaining.

Maria: A mirror to herself, ‘Maria’ showed the undiscovered sides of the singer to the world. She was applauded for a release so personal which also managed to uphold her signature style of sensual and delightful music.

What is your favourite song by Hwasa?

