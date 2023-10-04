Happy Birthday Jeonghan: From tricking to almost cheating, here's top 3 wittiest GOING SEVENTEEN moments

The SEVENTEEN member cut the cake on October 4 and turned 28 this year. The idol is a part of the group’s vocal team and is not just an amazing singer but a stunning dancer as well and makes the moves look effortless. Jeonghan also has great wit and intelligence. He always finds a unique way to work smarter instead of going through the usual longer route. Let’s recount the top 3 moments when the idol stunned everyone with his quick wit.

Solving maths problems within minutes

In GOING SEVENTEEN’s Escape Singing Room episode, the members were to solve a mental maths problem in order to proceed ahead. Many members tried solving the question and finding the answer. It wasn’t a simple mathematics question, it was a trick question with a simple answer. Jeonghan calmly got up from his seat and moved forward to have a look at the question. It took him mere minutes to find the answer.

He uses English as his weapon to slide out of a task

SEVENTEEN members went to experience bungee jumping as a part of a GOING SEVENTEEN episode. To not jump from the height, the members had to win the battle of wits and not use specific words that were decided beforehand. Jeonghan, being the charming trickster he is, started using English and used the word “pardon” to keep himself from not getting caught.

Finding shortcuts and simple answers

It is not always necessary to take a longer and tougher route to get to the destination. Jeonghan in particular is a master when it comes to finding easier and shorter ways to complete any given tasks. In the Four Wheeled Rider episode, the member awed everyone with his potential to look for uncomplicated answers more than once. The SEVENTEEN members were tasked with driving full rounds around the tracks on their rides. Jeonghan very expertly kept cutting through the tracks, making his travel shorter for himself and successfully distracting the others. At the end of the battle, he was asked to park the kart between traffic cones blindfolded. Hilariously, he simply picked up the cone and placed it behind him. When The8 asked him why he cheats throughout his life, Jeonghan just replied, ”Because it's fun”.

