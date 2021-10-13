Happy Birthday Jimin: 5 Times the singer proved he is only human in ‘RUN BTS’ episodes

Jimin turns another year older today and to celebrate his birthday, we bring you our top picks from BTS’ reality show that has captured the fans’ hearts over the years.

Bubblegum Jimin (Ep 18)

Jimin is infamous for losing most ‘RUN BTS’ games and this time was no different. Playing a game of air hockey, Jin launched his puck to the goal, hitting it multiple times while Jimin was left staring blankly, not knowing what exactly happened.

Lajibolala? (Ep 41)

This is the most epic scene from the variety show that will forever be remembered in the history of ‘RUN BTS’. We do not know how ‘Carbonara’ became ‘Lajibolala’ but we put our trust in Jimin to make us roll on the floor laughing every time we watch this episode.

Actor (Ep 73)

While reenacting the legendary lines of Kim Shin to Ji Eun Tak from the K-drama ‘Goblin’, Jungkook took to speaking in banmal to an older Jimin much to everyone’s delight however Jimin couldn’t control his chortle and messed up his lines making Jungkook jokingly scold him as the rest broke into laughter.

Betrayal! (Ep 80)

As he was ecstatic to be able to find so many cards, his hyung Jin stealthily handed him a question mark card. Jimin was tricked into trading his only 2 heart cards, launching into a whine about how unfair it was. While he kept losing more, we could not help but “aww” at his will to win.

You can do it (Ep 127)

Jimin was relentless as he tried to play the bottle cap challenge, failing dozens of times but not giving up. Even using references from his kendo days, he tried and failed at the one game that brought him to the end of his wits.

BONUS: It’s okay Jimin (Ep 33)

The 95 liners Jimin and V got together to try their hand at the photo zone, the ‘flower cup’ pose had other plans for the unit. A meme-worthy image was hence formed once again on ‘RUN BTS’.

