Happy Birthday Jin: 4 beautiful songs by the worldwide handsome BTS vocalist which tug at our heartstrings

Happy Birthday to BTS' worldwide handsome, talented and amazing Jin! Jin, known by his real name Kim Seokjin was born in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province and lived with his parents and older brother Kim Seokjung. Jin is a singer-songwriter and BTS' oldest member. However, don't let his gorgeous visuals deceive you as the talented and soulful vocalist turns 29 years old today (30 years in Korean age).

If there is one BTS member who has showcased exceptional growth as an artist in the past couple of years, it is definitely Jin. ARMYs will know that Jin was scouted from the streets while he was studying at university and had no plans for a singing career! However, he took the leap of faith and joined BTS. Despite no formal training in singing and dancing, Jin worked very hard and honed his craft, and today he is counted as one of the most formidable vocalists in the world. Today, on Jin's special day, we take a look at 4 solo songs by him which tugs at our heartstrings.

1. Epiphany

'I'm the one I should love, in this world', admit it, you sang this in Jin's voice! Jin's beautiful self-love anthem from the group's 'Love Yourself: Answer' album is a stunning alternative rock song that touches upon the themes of self-love, self-worth and optimism. Epiphany can be described as a moment of sudden and great revelation or realization and Jin's high-notes are the perfect cherry on top!

2. Tonight

'Tonight' was Jin's first solo song, outside of BTS and Jin bravely put out his vulnerable side, which he usually hides behind his jolly demeanour. The heartbreakingly cathartic song addresses the themes of love and loss. Jin explained that he penned the song to find while thinking of his beloved pet who passed away.

3. Yours

Jin's first solo OST for Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon starrer 'Jirisan' was a dazzling success straight off the bat! The poignant ballad, which is also the main theme song for the drama, touches upon love, longing and concern towards the most special person in your life. Jin's stunning vocals enrich the song further, giving us an OST for life!

4. Moon

We saved our favourite recommendation for last. 'Moon' is Jin's solo song from BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. 'Moon' is special as the song is dedicated to BTS' beloved global and diverse fandom ARMY. It makes the song all the more special as Jin participated in co-writing the track as well. In the song, Jin considers himself the moon to fans' Earth and they work together to constantly keep each other going. For his birthday, ARMYs present at BTS' 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA', ARMYs showed off their ARMY bombs sharing the message that Jin is their 'Moon', after all!

Once again, Happy Birthday to our Joyous Jinphany!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS successfully wraps four nights of 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'

Which is your favourite Jin song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.