Happy Birthday Jin: Suga stays up post midnight to wish his only BTS hyung; RM, J Hope & Jimin cheer for Abyss

Jin celebrates his 28th birthday today, i.e. December 4, 2020, and wishing him on Twitter were his BTS bandmates Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jimin.

Mr. Worldwide Handsome aka Kim Seok-jin of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday today, i.e December 4, 2020, and Twitter is filled with immense birthday love for the eldest member of the septet, courtesy of BTS ARMY and his bandmates. The first member to wish his only hyung in BTS was none other than Suga, who tweeted, "Jjin! Happy birthday to you you will be 30 soon but I'll follow you soon. happy bday again #Jinbday #JinHBD #ItsSuga," via fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2 on Twitter.

ARMY couldn't help but notice how Yoongi had gone off to sleep before the Grammys 2021 nominations were announced but saw to it, that he stayed awake post-midnight to wish his beloved hyung. Then, there was RM, who shared outtakes from Namjin's photoshoot for BTS' 2021 Season's Greetings. Namjoon had helped Jin recently with the lyrics of his new soul-stirring song Abyss, for which the latter had thanked the Bangtan leader. As his birthday wish, RM tweeted, "Jin Hyung happy birthday to you and congratulations on the release of Abyss. I was honoured to help even though it was small piece. Let's be happy," along with two cute emoticons.

J-Hope shared some candid pictures as well as a selfie with the birthday boy as he adorably tweeted, "Our handsome hyung Happy Bday #HaapyJinDay #SeokjinWhoIsMoreShiningThanJewelry," along with four purple hearts. Hobi even shared a cute video of the 2seok duo, with fountain ponytails, during a concert rehearsal. "#HAPPYJINDAY #OurMoonJinDay," J-Hope tweeted with various plant emoticons. Hobi even shared a black and white throwback photo of Jin resting on a unicorn tube and simply wrote, "Abyss," as his caption to share his support for Jin's emotional single.

Jimin, too, shared a selfie with Jin to wish his hyung as well as celebrate Abyss and tweeted, "Our hyung sings very well. Happy birthday to you. Please live a long and healthy life. #JinHyungHappyBday #Jimin." However, Jimin's Slytherin mode was on, when he proceeded to continue BTS' witty tradition of photoshopping Jin's image by enlarging his face. "Lastly Heartue. #TheImportanceOfAngle #JIMiN #JinHyungHappyBday. I've uploaded this by myself and I'm laughing and now crying," Jimin hilariously tweeted.

Check out BTS members' endearing 28th birthday wishes for their Jin hyung below:

내가 올리고 내가 웃다가 우는중 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 3, 2020

쮠!! 생일 축하하오 곧 서른이지만 나도 곧 따라가리라 다시 한번 생축 #진생일ᄎᄏ #슈가임 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 3, 2020

The bond between BTS will never stop being heartwarming for us to witness!

Happy Birthday, Jin!

