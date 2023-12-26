Happy Birthday Jo Jung Suk: Top 5 roles from Hospital Playlist to Don't Dare to Dream

Hospital Playlist series, Don't Dare to Dream, Oh My Ghost and many more hit dramas feature Jo Jung Suk. The actor cuts the cake on December 26. Not only is he a phenomenal actor, but he has also proven his skills in singing with his role in the Hospital Playlist. He started as a musical theatre actor and after many years on stage, he made his debut on screen with the hit film Architecture 101. He will be taking the lead role in the upcoming historical drama Captivating the King.

Top 5 roles played by Jo Jung Suk

Hospital Playlist

The Hospital Playlist series is a slice-of-life comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since college. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles. Jo Jung Suk plays the role of the wacky surgeon Lee Ik Jun who is a single father. His character is cheerful and cheeky which makes it easier for him to make friends.

Don't Dare to Dream

Don't Dare to Dream is a romantic comedy starring Jo Jung Suk, Gong Hyo Jin and Go Kyung Pyo. Though the drama is hilarious, it deals with the serious topic of breast cancer. The actor plays the popular anchor Lee Hwa Shin who has everything that he needs and wants. After being suggested to get a breast examination by Gong Hyo Jin's character, he reluctantly gets a check-up only to find out that he has breast cancer.

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost is a 2015 supernatural comedy which features Park Bo Young, Kim Seul Gi, Jo Jung Suk and Im Joo Hwan in the main roles. It tells the story of a shy and passive woman who is possessed by a virgin ghost who seeks her first sexual experience to go to the other side. The ghost has a very different attitude and aggressively goes after what she wants. Jo Jung Suk plays the role of her cold boss who catches the ghost's attention and love slowly blooms.

My Annoying Brother

My Annoying Brother is a slice-of-life comedy film. It stars Jo Jung Suk, EXO's D.O. and Park Shin Hye. Jo Jung Suk plays an ex-convict who comes to live with his younger brother and the two of them can't be any different. Hence, tension bubbles in their relationship. His brother is a judo prodigy and lives rigidly and correctly. One day his brother meets an accident which further adds to the stress in their lives. The elder brother also harbours a secret that he doesn't tell his younger brother.

Architecture 101

Architecture 101 was a 2012 blockbuster hit romance melodrama film. Uhm Tae Woong, Han Ga In, Lee Jae Hoon and Bae Suzy took the main roles in this film while Jo Jung Suk played the supporting character of Nab Deuk Yi. It was his debut film and he hit it out of the park with his memorable comedy scene with Lee Jae Hoon as he teaches him how to kiss. The moment has also been recreated by the BTS members. The movie revolves around an architect who reunites with his past lover as she wishes for him to work for her project. The film juggles the past and the present.

Jo Jung Suk's upcoming activity

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun in his upcoming drama Captivating the King. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable, and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.

Captivating the King will be released on January 21, 2024.

