Happy Birthday Jun Ji Hyun: 4 inspiring roles played by the Hallyu Star which are as impressive as she is

Happy Birthday to the one and only, Jun Ji Hyun! The beautiful and exceptionally talented superstar turns 40 years old (41 years in Korean age). Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun is one of the most prolific names in the South Korean Entertainment industry. She is known for her extensive work in films and television, in a career spanning an impressive two decades. She has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

However, one look at her, and you cannot possibly tell that she has hit the 40 years mark, because, well, she truly makes 40 look sexy! On her special day today, we take a look at 4 starring roles by the Hallyu star which serve as an inspiration to young girls across the world and well are as impressive as her.

1. My Love From The Star

This drama came as a blessing to K-drama lovers across the world. One of the highest-rated dramas of all time, the story revolves around an unlikely romance between an extraterrestrial alien who landed on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty and 400 years later falls in love with a top female actor, played by Jun Ji Hyun. Jun Ji Hyun's Cheon Song Yi is chic, confident and unapologetically herself and we love her for that!

2. The Legend Of The Blue Sea

A fantastic adaptation of the classic 'Little Mermaid', this drama showed us a different side of Jun Ji Hyun, the actor! Jun Ji Hyun plays Shim Cheong, a naive mermaid who travels across the ocean to find the love of her life. Jun Ji Hyun had predominantly done glamorous roles before that, so 'The Legend Of The Blue Sea' was a refreshing change. Shim Cheong is kind, naive and most importantly courageous in her pursuit of love and happiness, a quality we would love to embody as well.

3. Kingdom: Ashin Of The North

There are certain roles written in the stars by the Heavenly Gods, and Jun Ji Hyun as Ashin is one of them! Jun Ji Hyun headlined the sidequel to the popular zombie-thriller series 'Kingdom' titled 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North'. Jun Ji Hyun's Ashin is fierce, valorous and determined as we explore the backstory of Ashin, the mysterious character Lee Chang's group encountered on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected.

4. Jirisan

Her latest project, Jun Ji Hyun stars as Seo Yi Kang the park's top ranger who instinctively knows how to navigate the trails of the mountains. Her experience has made her knowledgeable enough to track down a lost hiker based on just a single leaf or blade of grass. Nicknamed 'Mountain Ghost God' and 'Devil Seo' by her colleagues, she is a trail-blazing, no-nonsense person with a kind heart. Something, women should totally aspire to be like.

