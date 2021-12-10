Happy Birthday Kang Daniel: 4 must have songs by the multi hyphenated singer on your playlist

Happy Birthday to the multi-hyphenated and multi-talented talented star Kang Daniel. Born Kang Eui Geon, Kang Daniel is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and MC. His love for dancing led him to audition for the reality competition series Produce 101's second season. He won the competition and debuted with the show's derivative 11 member group Wanna One. Once Wanna One disbanded, he took a six-month sabbatical from the entertainment industry, and when he returned he took over the management of his career and established his agency KONNECT entertainment.

In mid-2019, he released his solo debut extended play (EP), 'Color on Me', which was a commercial success that topped South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. He has subsequently released many hit songs and also hosted Mnet's Street Woman Fighter as well as the spin-off show Street Dance Girls Fighter. He is all set to make his acting debut with Disney+ Star original series, 'Rookies', slated to release next year. On his special day today, we recommend 4 songs by the talented artist that you must add to your playlist today.

1. Antidote

Kang Daniel released his fourth EP 'Yellow' in April this year with 'Antidote' as its title track. 'Antidote' means a cure to poison. Kang Daniel uses the word to metaphorically convey a remedy against negativity that plagues through your mind and heart. 'Antidote' combines alternative R&B and rock elements and emphasizes on Kang Daniel's sharp, yet stunning vocals.

2. Paranoia

The pre-release track for his mini-album 'Yellow', Kang Daniel had described this song as the turning point in the 'Color' series. Penned by Kang Daniel himself, this invigorating track deals with the pain, conflict, and agony he has experienced in life.

3. Jealous

‘Jealous’ is a b-side off of Daniel’s second EP 'CYAN', and Kang Daniel even got the chance to promote it on music shows! He described the album as the 'first button' in the process of finding his true colours as part of his 'Color trilogy' project. Kang Daniel wanted the songs on the album to be enjoyable and 'Jealous' proves it right!

4. Waves

The pre-release track from his third EP 'Magenta', 'Waves' features Jamie and Simon Dominic! 'Waves' can easily be described as the song of the summer. Inspired by dance hall and hip-hop, 'Waves' is about wanting someone to let their heart follow the waves that move in Kang Daniel's direction. A certified summer bop indeed!

