Happy Birthday Kim Hye Yoon: A genius who returned to acting with roles in ‘Sky Castle’ & ‘Extraordinary You’

The K-drama industry is overfilled with talent, to the point where undiscovered talent is a norm like the rest of the acting industry. In the midst of all this, Kim Hye Yoon chose a bright path for her future and returned to her calling, acting.

In a world with hoards of kids wanting to try their hand at K-pop, Tiktok, and YouTube, Kim Hye Yoon returned to her studies with more compassion for it than anyone would expect a young child to have. After successfully featuring as a child actor in ‘Bad Guys’, Kim Hye Yoon looked at a list of roles that would launch her as a permanent actor while her normal life awaited on the other hand.

Landing a full scholarship to South Korea’s decorated Konkuk University, she returned with a smashing role as Kang Ye Seo perfectly executed for being a brat dreaming of a seat in the medical department of Seoul National University. Her unmissable sobbing and the unrequited love story with SF9’s Chani were met with applause from viewers.

Launching herself as the lead actor, Kim Hye Yoon became the manhwa character inside ‘Extraordinary You’ alongside SF9’s Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook. Her iconic ‘Haru-yaa’ has been etched into every K-drama fan’s mind and we fell deeper into her role by the minute. Another well-executed performance and Kim Hye Yoon definitely fixated herself as a strong contender for the new generation of raw talent like hers in the entertainment industry.

Her ongoing role in ‘Inspector Joy’ opposite 2PM’s Taecyeon sees her as a fierce lady in the old days, who wishes to live freely after divorcing her husband.

Continuing with her team from ‘Sky Castle’, a drama that everyone has set their eyes on, Kim Hye Yoon is set to appear on ‘Snowdrop’ next. Today as she has only begun her walk into the K-drama world, we hope to see her in many more interesting roles.

