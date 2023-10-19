Happy Birthday Kim Ji Won: Looking back at her evolution from Descendants of the Sun to My Liberation Notes

South Korea’s top star Kim Ji Won is turning 31 this year. The actress who gained prominence with K-drama Heirs, has since given multiple hits in the industry. Kim Ji Won’s character journey from supporting roles in her debut era to the leading lady positions in present times is truly remarkable. Beginning as a commercial model and backup singer, she has now become one of the most respected and seasoned actors in the industry. As she turns a year older, here is a look back at her journey to the top.

Kim Ji Won’s journey to the top

Early debut era

Kim Ji Won got noticed for the first time as the Lollipop girl in an LG Cyon's Lollipop 2 commercial featuring the K-pop group Big Bang. Following this she made her acting debut in the 2011 movie Romantic Heaven. However, it was the way she portrayed Rachel Yoo in the 2013 television series The Heirs that brought her into the public eye. The drama was a breakthrough era in her career and she won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

Rising popularity

In 2016, Kim Ji Won starred in an all-time hit K-drama Descendants of the Sun. The show starred Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki in the lead role. In the drama, Kim Ji Won portrayed the role of Yoon Myung-ju, a military doctor. Once again, the actress garnered all the critical appreciation and fan choice awards, despite having limited screen time. This time she managed to clinch the global appeal and fans outside Korea started noticing her roles more and more.

The leading role era

In 2017, Kim Ji Won bagged her first leading role in the K-drama Fight For My Way alongside Park Seo Joon. Kim's reputation as an internationally recognized actress was further strengthened by the show's impressive 13.8 percent ratings at the finale. The show which made its debut on leading video streaming platform Netflix as well, gained global fame. The series was praised for its realistic portrayal of the struggles and day-to-day challenges faced by young people while spotlighting the friendship and romance elements. She received her second Excellence Award at the KBS Drama Awards.

My Liberation Notes

A character evolution that no one saw coming. The show changed people's perception of K-dramas. The series revolves around three siblings Yeom Mi Jeong, Yeom Chang Hee, and Yeom Ki Jung, whose daily life comprises working hard from 9 to 5 every day to achieve stability. Hoping for little promotions and making it to Dangmi station in Seoul, which takes 1.5 hours. With no upscale dining, sky-touching buildings, or romantic dates, this K-drama struck chords with a wide segment of people owing to its highly relatable plotline.

Going stronger with every passing year

Kim Ji Won is getting stronger and bolder with her every script selection. Arthdal Chronicles and Lovestruck in the City are just a couple of examples showcasing how the actress has carved her path away from the buzz of mainstream genres

