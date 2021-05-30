Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: Pick your favourite among 5 of the Four More Shots Please actor’s stunning looks

As actress Kirti Kulhari turns a year older today, we have picked 5 of her gorgeous looks from the web show Four More Shots Please. Check out the details.

Kirti Kulhari has truly made her mark in Bollywood with her brilliant acting skills. The diva entered the limelight with the popular drama Khichdi: The Movie and showed her versatility in acting with the crime thriller Shaitan. The diva’s journey in the film industry wasn’t an easy one. She started her career in the industry with modeling and was also seen in numerous television commercials. Over the years, the actress has certainly impressed everyone with her hard-to-miss-on-screen presence.

While the star is known for the Bollywood movies that she has starred in, she has also stunned audiences with her acts in two OTT shows, Criminal Justice and Four More Shots Please. On the latter, the actress was seen embodying the role of Anjana Menon, a lawyer who balances her responsibilities at home as a single parent and at work. Speaking of her character in the show, Kirti said, “it is the complexity of the whole character” which urged her to take up the role.

Today marks the actress’s 36th birthday. On her special day, we have picked 5 stunning looks Kirti nailed in the show.

Green kimono

Throughout the show, Kirti was seen experimenting with colours with a variety of kimonos. The bold diva wasn’t afraid to go out of her comfort zone and rocked every look.

Pink formals

As a successful career-oriented woman, Kirti was seen in a number of formal wear. She effortlessly pulled off every power dressing look.

Yellow gown

In the show, Kirti wore all shades of yellow. From pleated skirts to evening gowns, her outfits always complimented her bold red lipstick.

White striped shirts

In most of the episodes, we see Kirti donning striped t-shirts and dresses. The trend has been in for a long time, and the actress proves exactly why.

Blue denim

Jean shirt has to be a trend which would never go out of fashion. Kirti knows exactly how to wear the casual and easy-going outfit in style.

