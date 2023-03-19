Happy Birthday Kwak Dong Yeon, the versatile Vincenzo actor

Kwak Dong Yeon, member and lead guitarist of the band Kkokkoma, is not only a heartthrob but also a versatile actor who can confident enough to take viewers' attention with his strong abilities.

In 2012, he made his acting debut in the KBS television series 'My Husband Got a Family'. The drama received the "national drama" designation after reaching a peak average rating of 49.6%. On the 2012 yearly TV ratings chart, the series ranked first overall. Kwak Dong Yeon won the Best Young Actor Award at the 2012 Korea Drama Awards for his performance.

Radio Romance

In this drama, he played a mysterious psychiatrist who greeted viewers with his lavish appearance. He surprised audiences by playing an enemy disguised as a friend of Yoon Do Joon.

Never Twice

‘Never Twice’ is a romance drama about the colorful guests at the Paradise Inn who want to get back on their feet and overcome their failures. He took on the role of a hotelier here. He captivated the audience with his brave and fearless portrayal of the character.

Big Mouth

In the drama 'Big Mouth', rising star Kwak Dong Yeon plays Jerry, a conman jailed in Gu Cheon with Park Chang Ho and is a Big Mouse fan. He plays a character with a tragic fate once more. Fortunately, Kim Byung Yeon was discovered alive and well after suffering a fatal wound. Viewers adored his friendship with Lee Jong Suk in the drama.

Gaus Electronics

He portrayed a man with a positive personality who frequently misjudges the moods of his coworkers, causing problems as a result. This drama's slapstick comedy and directing were both excellent. It's a good mix of situational comedy, comedy of errors, and wordplay.

Aside from film and drama projects, the star has developed an interest in stage plays. In fact, he played the role of Nigel Bottom in the musical play 'Something Rotten' in 2020.

Kwak Dong Yeon's passion for acting can be seen in his works, and he was praised for his natural talent where he can fully immerse himself in every character given to him. Aside from being a good-looking guy, he possesses many of the qualities of a great actor in the Korean entertainment industry. Kwak Dong Yeon is having the best year of his career.

What is your favorite Kwak Dong Yeon role? Drop it in the comments section.

