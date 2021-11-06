Happy Birthday Lee Dong Wook: 4 Times this talented & versatile actor proved he can ace every genre

Happy Birthday, Lee Dong Wook! This handsome and talented actor turns 40 years old today (41 years in Korean age). Lee Dong Wook is an actor, host, model and entertainer and made his acting debut in 1999 in an MBC single-episode drama after winning the grand prize in the V-NESS model contest the same year. However, it was his role in the romantic-comedy drama. 'My Girl' which catapulted him to stardom and he was instantly recognised as a 'Hallyu Star' across Asia. One look at Lee Dong Wook's youthful visuals, and it is almost hard to believe that the talented star boasts of a career spanning two decades! Today, on his special day, we take a look at some of his best works across various K-drama genres.

1. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God - Fantasy Romance drama

It is no surprise that we picked Guardian: The Lonely and Great God as our first choice. It is widely regarded as a 'complete drama' with romance, drama, fantasy, bromance and a hint of comedy. Lee Dong Wook played the role of the Grim Reaper in the drama, and the stupendous success of the drama proved to be a turning point in his acting career. Besides the fantastic OST album, visuals and a gripping screenplay; the drama gave us one of the most successful screen pairings - Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na.

2. Touch Your Heart - Romanic Comedy

We can 'not' mention the magical on-screen chemistry he shares with Yoo In Na. Audiences loved their pairing in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God so much so that, tvN cast them together in 2019 rom-com drama 'Touch Your Heart'! A sweet romance between a lawyer named Kwon Jung Rok, played by Lee Dong Wook and a famous actress Oh Jin Shim, essayed by Yoo In Na; is the K-drama mills & boons story we need!

3. Strangers From Hell - Psychological-Thriller

Newer fans might be familiar with Lee Dong Wook's romantic-comedy dramas, but the talented actor makes for a cool antagonist as well! In this psychological-thriller drama, Lee Dong Wook plays Seo Moon Jo, a dentist who works near Eden Dormitory and lives in room 304. He appears friendly and compassionate but his intentions prove otherwise. Lee Dong Wook nailed the part and it is certainly a must-watch!

4. Life - Medical drama

Lee Dong Wook played the role of Ye Jin-Woo, an emergency medicine specialist in 'Life', which revolves around the clash of ideals and interests between a patient-centred emergency medicine doctor and the hospital's newly-appointed CEO at one of South Korea's top medical centres! An underrated drama, it is a must-watch.

