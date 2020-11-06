Happy Birthday Lee Dong Wook: When Goblin Gong Yoo REVEALED Tale of the Nine Tailed star's cute texting habit

Lee Dong Wook celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, we look back at the time Goblin actor Gong Yoo spilt the beans on Tale of the Nine-Tailed star's adorable texting habits.

Bring in the balloons and mint chocolate chip ice cream for it is Lee Dong Wook's birthday. The South Korean actor turns 39 this year and we are celebrating his birthday in our own little ways. From watching the Tale of the Nine-Tailed episode 10 to revisiting some of his iconic television series moments, Lee Dong Wook has all our attention today. During one such revisit, we came across a confession made by his Goblin co-star Gong Yoo during a chat show.

Via Soompi, Gong Yoo appeared on Lee Dong Wook's talk show "Because I Want To" and revealed that the actor has an adorable texting habit. The actor revealed that Lee Dong Wook types the same thing twice in his message. "Lee Dong Wook is someone who texts by saying the same thing twice. He says, ‘Whatcha doing? Whatcha doing?,’ ‘Where are you? Where are you?,’ and ‘I miss you.’ He also sends lots of heart emoticons," Gong Yoo revealed.

Lee Dong Wook agreed to the confession and said, "I sent a lot of messages with cuteness to Gong Yoo.” The Coffee Prince actor went on to reveal that Lee Dong Wook addressed him with a sweet name. "Lee Dong Wook calls me ‘Kke Bi’ [from the Korean word for goblin] and I call him ‘Dong Seung’ [a combination of Lee Dong Wook’s name and the Korean word for grim reaper,]" Gong Yoo said.

Oh, we would love to see both the stars reunite for drama soon. Wouldn't you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

