Happy Birthday Lee Jong Suk: Here's why we think that the Hallyu star's filmography is a must watch

Happy Birthday, Lee Jong Suk! The handsome and talented Hallyu star turns 32 years old today (33 years in Korean age). Starting as a fashion model, Lee Jong Suk began his modelling career at the Seoul Collection walkway in 2005, making him the youngest male model to debut in the Seoul Collection program at Seoul Fashion Week; acting was the natural course of action to follow post his modelling stint. Lee Jong Suk is one of the finest and most versatile actors in the Korean entertainment industry. From action to fantasy and thrillers; the talented actor has aced every genre with ease. Today, on his birthday we take a detailed look at his filmography and why we think that his filmography is a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts.

Lee Jong Suk began his acting career with smaller gigs like 'Prosecutor Princess,' 'Secret Garden' and 'High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged', however, he earned his breakthrough with KBS' in-house school franchise 'School 2013' alongside fellow actor and best friend Kim Woo Bin. Thereafter, he starred in the fantasy-legal drama 'I Can Hear Your Voice' opposite Lee Bo Young in the same year. He then starred in the high octane medical thriller drama 'Doctor Stranger' as a genius doctor alongside Park Hae Jin and Kang So Ra and then the hugely successful 'Pinocchio' opposite then rising star Park Shin Hye.

His role in 'W: Two Worlds' a unique, fantasy romance drama centred around the idea of a webtoon coming to life opposite Han Hyo Joo, further cemented his position as a bonafide Hallyu star. Over the next few years, he made sweet cameo appearances in various popular dramas like 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' to support his friend Lee Sung Kyung. He followed it up with the gripping and beautiful 'While You Were Sleeping' alongside Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In. Mini-series 'The Hymn Of Death' opposite Shin Hye Sun and a dreamy editor role in 'Romance is a Bonus Book' opposite Lee Na Young were his next challenges.

This is the gist of Lee Jong Suk's impressive track record over the years. In our opinion, Lee Jong Suk has made some of the finest career choices amongst peers of his age. His choices are a mix of risk and "commercial balance", grand projects versus smaller gigs and an interesting blend of different genres. Lee Jong Suk has starred in big projects like 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'W: Two Worlds' but has also done sweet and simple series like 'The Hymn Of Death'. He has worked with peers his age (Park Shin Hye, Han Hyo Joo) and also respected sunbaes (Lee Na Young, Lee Bo Young).

The talented actor has made sound choices with shows like 'Pinocchio' but also made some risky choices like 'Secret Garden' (wherein he played a homosexual character) and this is just his television career! His brilliant film career warrants another piece altogether! So what makes him so special? Undoubtedly, he is a handsome and talented actor, but also it is to be noted that he truly understood the pulse of the "K-drama fan". He made choices that catapult him to stardom and also where he gets to show off his brilliant acting chops. Lee Jong Suk's filmography is as inimitable as his childlike smile and we cannot wait to see more of the Hallyu heartthrob who is all set to make his grand comeback in the legal drama 'Big Mouth' alongside Girls' Generation's YoonA.

Once again, Happy Birthday Lee Jong Suk!

