Happy Birthday Lee Jung Jae: 4 dramas starring the 'Squid Game' star you must add to your watchlist

Happy Birthday to our very own Seong Gi Hun, a.k.a Lee Jung Jae! The handsome and talented actor turns 49 years of age (50 years in Korean age). Lee Jung Jae was born in Seoul, South Korea and was discovered by designer Ha Yong Soo while he was working at a café in Apgujeong, then worked as a fashion model for several years. He made his acting debut with the TV drama 'Dinosaur Teacher' and became a household name with the hit campus TV drama 'Feelings'.

However, a small yet crucial role in 1995's 'Sandglass' catapulted him into a National heartthrob status, so much so that his screentime was increased through the series' run. Since then this talented star has worked in countless, award-winning films and television dramas, and with the 2021 blockbuster survival drama series 'Squid Game', he earned much deserved global recognition across the world. On his special day today, we take a look at 4 dramas of Lee Jung Jae, that you must add to your watchlist now.

1. Chief Of Staff

JTBC's 2 seasons political series packed in enough drama, behind the scenes and 'edge of the seat' suspense to keep viewers hooked to the drama. The story of politicians and their aides who try to climb up the political ladder. Lee Jung Jae is terrific as the sharp and cold-hearted Jang Tae Jun, a detective turned political aide, who is loyal to a lawmaker, whose ambitions are on the rise. He stars opposite Shin Min Ah who stars as Kang Seon Yeong.

2. Triple

Want to watch Lee Jung Jae in a cute romantic drama? Well, this is the recommendation you have been waiting for! Lee Jung Jae stars as Shin Hwal, a man in his mid-thirties who works at an advertising agency with this two best friends and roommates. Life turns upside down, when his long-lost step-sister Lee Ha Ru, played by Min Hyo Rin, moves into his bachelor pad and their lives entangle, creating a fun and watchful web of relationships!

3. Air City

Romance is in the air in this one, and quite literally! The series boasts of a talented star cast of Lee Jung Jae, Choi Ji Woo, Lee Jin Wook and Mun Jung Hee in lead roles. The series revolves around the work and romance of four airport personnel, showing the inner workings of the airline industry. Lee Jung Jae plays Kim Ji Sung, a rash National Intelligence Service agent who doesn't mind breaking rules and ruffling a few feathers for the sake of national duty.

4. Sandglass

One of Lee Jung Jae's earliest works and the drama that launched him into 'National Heartthrob' status! One of the highest-rated dramas in Korean television history, it is a depiction of the tragic relationship among three friends affected by the political and civilian oppression of the 1970s and 1980s South Korea. The series is a heady mix of melodrama, politics and action. Lee Jung Jae plays Baek Jae Hee, the heroine's silent, devoted bodyguard and was much appreciated for his performance.

