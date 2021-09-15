Happy Birthday Lee Jung Shin: Looking at CNBLUE's prominent bassist’s commendable career catalogue

Lee Jung Shin, born on September 15, 1991, in Ilsan, South Korea is a part of the South Korean pop-rock band CNBLUE. Lee Jung Shin entered the music industry after former CNBLUE member Kwon Kwang Jin parted ways with the group shortly after their debut in 2009. And that move has been one for the books as Lee Jung Shin became a part of one of the most famous bands in the country. As a bassist alongside fellow members Jung Yonghwa, Kang Minhyuk and former member Lee Jonghyun, began a lifetime experience.

Challenging the often fast-paced and highly complex discography of CNBLUE, Lee Jung Shin has made quite the name for himself. At 188 centimetres, he stands the tallest in the group as uses that to his full advantage. Lee Jung Shin took to modelling with walking for known names like Song Ji Oh and Song Hye Myung in the Seoul Fashion Week and while his seemingly unending stature could be a noteworthy qualification, his striking handsomeness is not very far.

Lee Jung Shin also dipped into acting with a portrayal that scored him multiple ‘Best New Actor’ nominations, ‘Seoyoung, My Daughter’ wonderfully kickstarted his acting stand. More roles in ‘The Blade and Petal’ and ‘Temptation’ followed soon. However, it was his performance in ‘Cinderella and the Four Knights’ that etched his name in the fans’ hearts as an actor. Ironically playing what may seem like himself in the drama, Lee Jung Shin carried the sweet youngest cousin role experiencing his first love with such ease that one could easily be fooled.

Apart from being the bassist of CNBLUE, Lee Jung Shin has often acted as a rapper and sub-vocalist for the group, surprising with his impeccable voice. An all-rounder at heart, he is known to hang out with his dog and undertake photography as a hobby, making us wonder just what is he even mediocre at? The youngest from CNBLUE has surely come a long way from being a newcomer in the band to now a known celebrity in the country.

Happy 30th international birthday, Lee Jung Shin!

