Happy Birthday MAMAMOO's Moonbyul: 4 must listen to collaborations by the talented rapper & singer

Happy Birthday to MAMAMOO's exceptionally talented and wonderful Moonbyul! Moonbyul, who was born as Moon Byul Yi is a rapper, singer-songwriter, performer and radio host as well! Moon Byul-Yi was born in Bucheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea and was inspired by TVXQ's 'Rising Sun' and to become an artist. She is slated to release her second EP, '6equence', in January 2022. Before the album's release, she released the pre-release single 'G999', featuring Mirani, on December 13, 2021, and will release another pre-release single on December 27, 2021. We take a look at some of the best collaborations by MAMAMOO's Moonbyul.

1. 'Selfish' featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi

Moonbyul made her solo debut with the digital single 'Selfish' featuring Red Velvet's talented Seulgi. 'Selfish' is part of the album 'Selfish and Red Moon'. The song is about wanting to be selfish to live for your own happiness. The charming track won a lot of brownie points from fans.

2. 'Weird Day' featuring Punch

A collaboration with the ultimate OST queen Punch? Yes, please! 'Weird Day' is the pre-release track of Moonbyul's debut EP 'Dark Side of the Moon' which was released on February 14, 2018. In 2020, Punch and Moonbyul collaborated on the 'Say Yes' remake, the official OST for 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

3. 'The Lady' featuring Bumkey

Moonbyul collaborated with ace artist Bumkey on the remake single titled 'The Lady'. 'The Lady' is a remake of the R&B by 2LSON that had been released in 2012 which also featured Bumkey!

4. '6equence' featuring Seori and Mirani

Moonbyul is all set to release her third mini-album '6sequence' in January 2022. So far she has released one pre-release track 'G999' featuring Minari on December 13 and is slated to release another pre-release track on December 30 alongside Seori.

