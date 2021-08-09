Happy Birthday Mingi: Presenting some lesser known facts about ATEEZ's all round performer

Happy Birthday, Mingi! ATEEZ's talented rapper, dancer and performer turns 22 years old today (23 years in Korean age). Mingi, also known as Song Mingi was born in Incheon, South Korea on August 9, 1999. In October 2017, trainees from KQ Entertainment auditioned for the survival reality show 'MIXNINE'. Mingi was one of the four boys who passed the audition. He ranked 23 in the 'MIXNINE Just Dance' showcase but unfortunately, was eliminated in the seventh episode.

Before debuting, Mingi was introduced as part of 'KQ Fellaz', which is a pre-debut team of trainees under KQ. On October 24, 2018, Mingi debuted as a member of ATEEZ as the main rapper and dancer of the 8 member group. Since then, Mingi has been an integral part of the group and their amazing success. However, on November 15 2020, Mingi announced that he would be going on a hiatus due to psychological anxiety. He returned on July 18, 2021, on the group's 1000th day anniversary, much to fans' happiness. We take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the talented idol and rapper.

1. Doppelganger alert: ATINYs think Mingi looks like iKON's Bobby. Well, we have to agree that the spit-fire rap, hooded eyes and sharp jawline do carry a resemblance!

2. Role models: Mingi admires talented artists and self-made entrepreneurs Jay Park and Rain and considers them as his role models.

3. Favourite foods: ATINYs make a note of this: Mingi likes chicken, nacho chips, mozzarella cheese, watermelons and mint chocolate ice cream. He dislikes vegetables the most! Isn't he the most relatable?

4. Hidden Talent: Mingi said that his hidden talent is DayDreaming!

5. Catchphrase: Mingi's catchphrase is 'Fix On' and he will yell it out before his verses.

6. Bug-o-fear: If there is anything, Mingi is scared of, it is Bugs!

Mingi is also a talented writer and composer. Mingi and Hongjoong have written almost every ATEEZ song we love. Some of our favourite tracks include:

1. Pirate King- Treasure EP.1: All To Zero

2. Say My Name- Treasure EP.2: Zero To One

3. Wonderland - Treasure EP.3: One To All

4. If Without You - Treasure EP.Fin: All To Action

5. Fireworks (I'm The One) - Zero: Fever Part.2

We wish Mingi, a very Happy Birthday and good health once again!

