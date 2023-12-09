Happy Birthday Minho: Rapper to actor and more; celebrating SHINee's all-rounder's top 5 versatile traits

SHINee's Minho is not just a K-pop idol but also an actor, a model and more. SHINee made their debut in 2008 with the first EP Replay. The song instantly became a hit for its freshness and uniqueness. The group did not just impress everyone musically but also became a style and fashion phenomenon as youngsters followed in their footsteps. They continued their streak with hits like Ring Ding Dong, Lucifer, Everybody, Sherlock and many more. SHINee's latest release was earlier this year with HARD as Taemin concluded his military service and returned. Minho is the rapper of the K-pop supergroup.

SHINee's Minho as a rapper and a singer

Minho is the official rapper of the group SHINee. Though he is considered as a rapper, the idol is an amazing singer as well. SHINee's songs generally don't include heavy rap verses but Minho's parts blend in well with the songs and adds his own flair. The SHINee member has managed to bring out his own personality and style in his raps. The raps are not too hard to follow or to understand. They are stylistic and rhythmic. Some of his best raps are in the songs Lucifer, Tell Me What To Do, Good Evening and more.

Powerful performer

SHINee's Minho is an amazing performer who sets the stage on fire with his energy. He has an aura on stage which is loved by the fans. Clips from performances often go viral as fans rave about him. He is an amazing dancer with great body control. His moves are electric and ooze out energy to the audience. Minho has shown off his skills and charisma in his live stage performance of Body Rythm, Lucifer, Sherlock, View and countless more. He also choreographed the sword dance in the drama Hwarang.

Advertisement

Acting chops

Choi Minho made a debut as an actor in 2010 with the drama Pianist. Minho has been a part of super successful series like To The Beautiful You, Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth, Yumi's Cells, The Fabulous and more. He has also worked on the big screen, his first project being Canola which was released in 2016. He also worked in Derailed, The Princess and the Matchmaker, Illang: The Wolf Brigade and The Battle of Jangsari. His most recent movie was New Normal which was the closing film for the Busan International Film Festival 2023.

Modelling and visuals

From fashion to looks, Minho has everything that makes for a perfect visual. He is also famously known within the K-pop community for his abs and great body. Not only does he have the physiques, but he uses them well for his performances and modelling. Minho often goes shirtless as he performs, flaunting his talent and looks which always add to the performances. Minho is a brand ambassador for several brands like Garment Golf. He is also the face of many campaigns. Minho and Lee Dong Wook have been selected as have been selected as the global ambassadors of the upcoming 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. They will be taking on the roles of Olympic™ Friends and will be taking over the promotional activities from December for the event which is scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024.

Beautiful songs penned by Minho

Over the years, Minho has written several songs for SHINee. As he is the rapper of the team, he has written many parts for the rap verses. Tracks like Runaway, I'm Home and many more have been written by him.

Minho's recent activities

Minho will be hosting his first solo fan concert, titled MULTI CHASE which will be taking place on January 6 and 7.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics: Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho confirmed as global ambassadors